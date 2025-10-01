Olivia Plath: I’m Done with My Ex’s Awful Reality Show!

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Olivia Plath is outta here, folks.

On Tuesday evening, hours before the season finale of Welcome to Plathville, the long-time cast member said she will NOT appear on future episodes of the TLC reality show.

She confirmed as much about two years after divorcing from husband Ethan Plath.

(TLC)

“This episode was filmed a while ago,” the 27-year old explained via her Instagram Story on September 30. “And since then, I’ve worked hard to get out of my contract — and succeeded!”

Olivia had played a vital role on Welcome to Plathville since its debut in 2019.

She has remained critical of her ex-spouse’s family from Day One, criticizing Ethan’s parents for their conservative and controlling ways… even recently alleging that she was groomed to marry their son.

“When I look back at the last 7(!) years of my life on this show, I feel so many emotions. In many ways, I grew up with all of you watching and supporting me,” Olivia added, alongside an image of herself. “I was a sheltered, newly married, fundie kid when the show started and had no clue who I was.”

(Image Credit: TLC)

Moving on to whatever is next, Plath continued:

“The last 7 years have had their respective challenges and there were definitely moments I didn’t think I’d see the other side, but I’m here to prove myself wrong.

“This chapter closing brings some sadness — it is sad for me to see who I once knew, what they had the potential to become and the path they chose instead. It could have been so different. And if it had been different, I wouldn’t be where l am today.”

Olivia then told fans that she was “grateful for this journey and all that it taught me,” adding:

“I have not only endeavored to distance myself from hate, bullying, but also reported harmful behavior, and tried to stand up for what is right. It sickens me to see violence, hatred, and dysfunction presented as entertainment.”

Indeed, Plath previously accused Ethan of domestic abuse.

(Instagram)

Olivia has said plenty already, she lobbed a bunch of accusations at her former in-laws.

But she told followers yesterday that she signed a non-disclosure agreement and is unable to delve into many details.

Back in May, though, Plath said on Instagram that she “asked to be released” from her contract and was waiting for a reply.

She also wrote in March that her split from Ethan was “the best decision for me” and that she was “figuring out” the restrictions of this alleged NDA and “still unpacking and finding terminology for what I experienced” to share with the public.

Olivia also claimed this spring that Ethan threatened to “shoot” her friends who “he thought were influencing me to be more liberal” and would “spit on [her] face” and “back me into corners” during arguments.

Ethan and Olivia Plath have ended their marriage. (TLC)

Last year, Olivia trashed Ethan as a bad lover. She hasn’t been shy is throwing shade in his direction.

On this week’s season premiere of Welcome to Plathville, Ethan and Olivia sat down together for the first time in a year and a half, as they got into the final stages of their relationship.

During the conversation, Ethan asked Olivia to “please stop slandering” his family, while Olivia told him that her “talking about my life and my experiences is not slander.”

Now that she’s off the show? We somehow doubt this is gonna stop any time soon.