Maddie Brown Family Health Update: Will Caleb Need a Transplant?

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Maddie Brown and her husband have an update to share with Sister Wives fans.

For years, fans have followed along with Caleb Brush’s health scares.

Now, Maddie is explaining that her husband’s health has also been the deciding factor in their family planning.

His kidneys are barely holding on. When they reach a new low, it will be time to look for a donor.

Chatting on a podcast, Maddie Brown makes some very good points about how not everyone deserves to be in your life. (Image Credit: youTube)

Maddie Brown and Caleb Brush have been married for nearly a decade.

Next year, they will celebrate their 10-year anniversary.

However, during a recent fan Q&A session on Instagram, Maddie revealed that her husband is suffering with a serious health issue.

Caleb, she shared, has chronic kidney disease.

If his health continues to decline, she shared, he may need a kidney transplant.

In an Instagram Q&A, Maddie Brown revealed her husband’s health situation. (Image Credit: Instagram)

The way that this came up was that a fan had asked Maddie about how she and Caleb had decided that their four children were enough.

“Caleb has chronic kidney disease, which, at times can be life-threatening,” she shared with her followers.

“This past Feb-May got REALLY dicey.,” Maddie revealed.

She continued: “Ultimately that is what made us decide to close that chapter [of having kids].”

Maddie, who is already a mother of four, added: “Though if his health changed, I cannot guarantee I would not change my mind!”

Maddie Brown on an episode of Sister Wives. (Image Credit: TLC)

A kidney transplant may be on the horizon, but not yet

In a separate post, Maddie Brown reassured fans that husband Caleb Brush does “not currently” need a kidney transplant.

“His kidneys function at 24% currently,” she detailed.

As it turns out, there is a specific threshold of kidney disease where the organs become a lost cause.

“When they drop to 20%,” Maddie explained, “we will be looking at transplant.”

Still, it sounds like Caleb is awfully close. And this is not his first medical crisis.

In a 2018 tweet, Janelle Brown raved over son in law Caleb Brush’s recovery, calling him a miracle. (Image Credit: Twitter)

During a 2018 episode of Sister Wives, the world learned that Caleb had suffered a double pulmonary embolism.

After the episode aired, mother-in-law Janelle Brown tweeted to share just how close things had come.

“Caleb is a walking miracle – he had a double pulmonary embolism and survived,” she wrote.

“It was such a scary time,” Janelle expressed.

She then detailed: “The doctor said if he had gone home and gone to sleep he wouldn’t have woke back up.”

Maddie Brown with Caleb Brush on Sister Wives. (TLC)

Everyone’s rooting for Caleb

Obviously, we all hope that Maddie Brown and Caleb Brush will not have to take that next step.

Transplants are a phenomenal and game-changing surgery. But they include multiple risks, including the chance at tissue rejection.

Additionally, transplants require donors.

The good news is that many people are organ donors. While any loss of innocent life is heartbreaking, high-risk activities (such as motorcycle riding) often lead to documented surges in the organ supply.

That is to say that there are often organs available, in part because many people who engage in risky behaviors also make a point to sign up as organ donors.

We hope that Caleb will pull through. Perhaps time or a new medicine can help him to improve his kidney function before this drastic step.