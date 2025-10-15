Hillary Clinton-Sydney Sweeney Resemblance In Viral Photo Leaves Fans Floored

Reading Time: 2 minutes

We know that Sydney Sweeney has “great genes.”

And now, fans are convinced that a former senator and presidential hopeful possesses similarly desirable DNA!

Yes, you don’t often hear Hillary Clinton and Sydney Sweeney’s names mentioned in the same breath, but folks on social media are bowled over by the resemblance between the two.

Sydney Sweeney attends the 35th annual GLAAD Media Awards at The Beverly Hilton on March 14, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

Hillary’s anniversary post goes viral for surprising reason

It all started when Hillary posted some throwback pics to celebrate 50 years of marriage to former president Bill Clinton.

“When we got married 50 years ago, we had no idea how our lives would unfold. But one thing I knew for certain then, and still know now, is that I wanted to navigate the ups and downs and in-betweens with you,” Hillary wrote, adding:

“Happy anniversary, dear Bill.”

Lots of folks offered their congratulations, but quite a few fixated on Hillary’s resemblance to Sydney.

Young Hillary Clinton vs Sydney Sweeney pic.twitter.com/bZh7JfTbzO — TheDroxa (@TheDroxa) October 14, 2025

As Buzzfeed points out, some commenters went so far as to suggest that Sydney should play Hillary in a biopic.

“Sydney Sweeney biopic when,” wrote one social media user on X, formerly Twitter. “Starting a conversation none of you want to have…,”

Sabrina Carpenter enters the chat

Others felt that Hillary resembled a different celeb entirely, pointing out that the future secretary of state was giving off major Sabrina Carpenter vibes in those throwback pics.

“That’s literally Sabrina,” said one commenter. “Sabrina needs to play her in the biopic,” added another.

“Holy sh-t Sabrina Carpenter,” a third chimed in. You get the idea.

Sydney Sweeney attends the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 14, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Sydney remains mum on the topic

Sydney has not yet responded to this unexpected moment of virality. But when you’re as popular as she is at the moment, you don’t always have time to comment on the public’s ongoing fascination with your life.

Plus, as she’s learned the hard way over the past year, sometimes the best PR strategy is to remain quiet, especially when politics are involved.

Maybe someday, Sydney will get the call to star in a film about Hillary’s rise to power.

But for now, the Euphoria star has plenty of projects to keep her busy.