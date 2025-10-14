John Mayer & Kat Stickler Are Randomly DATING, Reports Claim

Reading Time: 3 minutes

John Mayer is dating Kat Stickler, multiple reports confirm.

The alleged Casanova who has courted controversy multiple times and the hot TikTok mom have quietly become an item. And now, the news is out.

Mayer has many critics, but it sounds like Stickler is having a good time.

How did they meet? Is it serious? When are they going public?

John Mayer speaks onstage as John Mayer performs at a private concert benefiting The Heart and Armor Foundation for Veterans Health at Henson Studios on September 18, 2025. (Photo Credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Heart and Armor)

Random new couple alert: John Mayer & Kat Stickler

According to a report by Us Weekly, 47-year-old John Mayer is dating Kat Stickler.

Mayer is of course a musician.

He does not have a great reputation as a person. However, his qualities as a human being aside, reports consistently describe him as fantastic in bed.

Stickler is not quite so famous, but she is very recognizable from social media — particularly TikTok.

The 30-year-old mom often shares stories involving her 5-year-old daughter. She also posts those videos that misuse “POV” for whatever reason.

As multiple outlets reported on the two, an inside source shared details about the alleged entanglement.

“John sought her out and pursued her,” the insider dished.

“Kat just broke up with someone she had been dating for a few months,” the source detailed.

Over a year ago, she was dating Bachelor Nation’s very own Jason Tartick. They split in October 2024. It sounds like this ex may have been more recent.

“And,” the insider explained, Stickler “thought it would be fun to date again, and was interested in John.”

Musician John Mayer attends The 2025 Pollstar Awards at The Beverly Hilton on April 16, 2025. (Photo Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Apparently, he was the interested party (but she’s ‘having fun’)

“He has been actively pursuing her,” the source reiterated.

The insider detailed that John Mayer has been “inviting her places and texting her often.”

And it worked!

As for Kat Stickler, the source admits that she “doesn’t think this will be a serious relationship.”

For now, however, the insider says that Stickler is “having fun.”

Kat Stickler attends the Project Healthy Minds 3rd Annual Gala at Spring Studios on October 09, 2025. (Photo Credit: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

We mentioned earlier that reports pretty consistently say that Mayer is an extremely good lay.

(And we cannot confirm or dispute rumors of his generous endowment)

So it of course makes sense to hear that Stickler is enjoying herself.

“She is interested,” the source emphasized, “and seeing where it goes.”

One has to wonder who this well-placed insider is to share so much of Stickler’s thoughts on the matter without seeming to know much from Mayer’s side.

John Mayer attends the World Premiere of F1Â® The Movie in Times Square on June 16, 2025. (Photo Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Warner Bros. Pictures)

Is this a relationship ‘soft launch’ or a leak?

Some might conclude that John Mayer or Kat Stickler or both wanted to soft launch whatever they have going on.

If so, you’d think that it’s Stickler, given the inside source’s POV … except that they’re not describing someone head over heels in love and ready to go public.

Maybe someone outside of this alleged entanglement wanted the world to know.

Will the fun stop now that everyone knows, or will we start seeing these two take a more public approach?

Only time will tell. Maybe Stickler will join the ranks of Mayer’s exes with eye-popping stories to share. Or maybe not.