Kody Brown Leaves Old Life Behind, Is Ready for “New Beginning”

Kody Brown is ready for his next chapter.

On this past Sunday’s new episode of Sister Wives, the Brown family patriarch opened up about he and wife Robyn selling their Flagstaff, Arizona home in order to move into bigger residence on the other side of the city.

(As viewers likely knew at the time, these scene were filmed many, many months ago.)

(TLC)

“This house had a series of sad events. First of all, I started breaking up with my family. I get Covid. Christine leaves,” Kody said on of his first wife to exit the polygamous marriage in November 2021.

Since that time, of course, Janelle and Meri have also walked out on their spiritual unions… leaving Kody and Robyn in a monogamous relationship.

The father of 17, meanwhile, also dealt with the ultimate tragedy in March 2024 when his son Garrison committed suicide.

“And then, this is where I got the news of Garrison’s passing,” Kody added on this episode. This place has pain in it.”

Kody Brown doesn’t seem like a great dad. (TLC)

While alongside Robyn outside of their house, Kody went on to admit that he’s done with the past. It’s been too painful of late.

“I’m just excited to leave. I’m very, very excited. I feel serenity at the other place. The peace that I’ve been looking for, I think,” he said.

Almost no one out there feels sorry for Kody, especially as more and more information comes out about the guy, but he’s still out there trying to garner sympathy.

“We experienced a lot of heartache here. This is where my heart broke, right here. We want a new beginning. Something different, something new. So much has changed,” he continued on the episode.

Kody and Robyn Brown have managed to stay together through the years. (TLC)

In a confessional of her own, Robyn delved into up she personally experienced at the home when she learned her former sister wives were peacing out.

“I was in a deep, deep depression in this house while the splits were happening. While the divorces were happening. Every split was happening while we were living in this hashknife house,” she said.

As for those ex-sister wives themselves?

Christine has been married to David Woolley for years and isn’t exactly connected any longer with her awful ex.

“I just found out from a random stranger, like online, about Kody and Robyn selling their house,” she said when the cameras turned to her. “And I just didn’t believe it at all.”

Kody Brown appears to be in distress here. (TLC)

She continued:

“Kody probably has a lot of hard memories in that house. He had three wives leave him while he lived in that house. And yeah, it’s his and Robyn’s home, and it was just them inside. But think about all the conversations they had and all the hard times that he had in different rooms of that house.

“All the frustration and anger that he felt in the house.”

We previously reported on Kody and Robyn listing the Flagstaff home for $1.7 million in August 2024.

According to property records, they first purchased the home in 2019 for $890,000 — and ended up selling it for $1.8 million in November 2024.