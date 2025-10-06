Jordan Peterson Hospitalized, ‘Near Death’ Amid Bizarre Diet, ‘Decades …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

According to the latest update from his daughter, author and psychologist Jordan Peterson is dealing with some very serious health issues.

In an emotional YouTube post, Mikhaila Fuller revealed that her father spent much of the summer hospitalized with pneumonia and a host of neurological ailments, and he remains bedridden.

Mikhaila told her followers that there’s still a lot that doctors don’t know about Jordan’s condition, but she added that “decades of mold exposure” seems to be a chief cause of his illness.

Canadian clinical psychologist Jordan B. Peterson addresses the 5th Demographic Summit in the Fine Arts Museum in Budapest on September 14, 2023. (Photo by ATTILA KISBENEDEK/AFP via Getty Images)

She explained to her followers that the situation is extremely serious, and her father has been “near death” more than once in recent months.

“This summer has been exceedingly difficult,” Mikhaila Fuller said through tears in her latest video.

She went on to reveal that her father is suffering from a “host of neurological issues this summer that we believe stem from…chronic inflammatory response syndrome, due to decades of mold exposure.”

She added that Jordan’s “neurological symptoms” worsened after he cleaned out his late father’s basement earlier this year.

“We don’t have a better explanation for his neurological symptoms at the moment other than spiritual attacks,” she said.

Jordan Peterson arrives at Am I Racist? Movie Premiere at Regal Green Hills on September 09, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Davis/Getty Images for DailyWire+)

“He’s been suffering for the last number of years with unexplainable neuropathy and weakness, amongst other symptoms,” she said.

Mikhaila went on to explain that her father has seen some improvement in recent weeks, but there are still no estimates with regard to when he might be able to leave the hospital.

“After almost a month in the ICU, he’s been moved out to a less urgent floor. Praise God for that. We’re still in the midst of this but now we’re seeing improvements daily,” she said.

“The timeline for his full recovery is hard to tell at the moment.”

She further explained that Peterson’s treatment is complicated because “he can’t take most medications without suffering from severe paradoxical reactions, which limits treatment options.”

Mikhaila added that her family’s situation became even more harrowing when her infant daughter was hospitalized.

“In August, the day Dad was brought to a hospital by ambulance, my newborn Audrey was also brought to a hospital by ambulance within hours of each other,” she said.

“Every single day this summer and now fall has been like watching a movie,” she said, pausing through tears.

Thankfully, Audrey’s situation has since stabilized.

Jordan Peterson arrives at Am I Racist? Movie Premiere at Regal Green Hills on September 09, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Davis/Getty Images for DailyWire+)

On social media, commenters were quick to call out Mikhaila’s bizarre “spiritual attacks” explanation, with many pointing out that several years ago, she placed her father on a medically unsafe diet of nothing but beef and water.

“This is exactly why Jordan Peterson is sick — listening to his wacko daughter who thinks it’s demons making her family sick and not the meat diet she swore would cure her of all her genetic illnesses,” one user wrote on X.

“You’d be surprised how many people bought into her foolishness.”

In her own X post, Mikhaila noted that her father “won’t be back for another few months, at least.”

We’ll have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.