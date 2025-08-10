Drew Barrymore Divorced: Her History of Marriage, Explained

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Drew Barrymore has been married, divorced, engaged, and more — with some wildly different experiences.

Famous since childhood, the beloved actress and television host ran afoul of some real creeps but has other exes with whom she remains close.

Though bisexual, Barrymore has only married men. So far, anyway.

Here’s a rundown of her famous relationships, including the marriages that didn’t quite happen or didn’t work out.

Drew Barrymore arrives at CBS Fest 2025 at Paramount Studios on May 07, 2025. (Photo Credit: Maya Dehlin Spach/Getty Images)

At 16, Drew Barrymore had her first engagement

In 1991, Drew Barrymore was briefly engaged to to Leland Hayward III.

She was 16 years old, already famous. He was 25.

We can be thankful, at least, that the engagement did not last.

Drew Barrymore arrives at the 5th Annual Blockbuster Awards May 25, 1999. (Photo Credit: Dan Callister/Getty Images)

She also did not marry Jamie Walters

At 17, Barrymore was in a relationship with 23-year-old Jamie Walters.

This romance with the fellow actor lasted from 1992 to 1993.

The two did become engaged. Walters proposed with a diamond ring.

Though they did not end up having their spring 1993 wedding as planned, they did get tattoos of each other’s names.

Beloved actress Drew Barrymore on March 30, 1999. (Photo Credit: DAN CALLISTER Online USA Inc)

Drew Barrymore’s first husband was Jeremy Thomas

In early 1994, 19-year-old Drew Barrymore had been dating 31-year-old business owner Jeremy Thomas, who was originally from Wales.

He had been allowing the teen actress to drink at his bar.

After only six weeks of dating, they impulsively married in the wee hours of the morning.

Just 19 days later, they separated. A couple of months after that, Barrymore filed for divorce.

She accused Thomas of marrying her for her money and in the hopes of getting a green card, characterizing him as “the Devil.”

Drew Barrymore and Tom Green at the premiere of ‘Charlie’s Angels’ in October of 2000. (Photo Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

More famously, Drew Barrymore married Tom Green

In 1999, Barrymore began dating Tom Green, a comedic actor.

They became engaged in July of 2000, marrying the following year.

They both starred in Freddy Got Fingered and in the cinematic masterpiece Charlie’s Angels.

In December 2001, Green filed for divorce.

They finalized the split in October 2002. Though at the time Barrymore said that she had stopped “believing in happy endings,” she and Green get along amicably these days.

National treasure Drew Barrymore attends the 11th Breakthrough Prize Ceremony at Barker Hangar on April 05, 2025. (Photo Credit: Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

Drew Barrymore had a 5-year relationship with the Strokes dummer Fabrizio Moretti, from 2002 until 2007.

She also dated beloved actor Justin Long, though the two broke up in 2008.

In early 2011, she began to date art consultant Will Kopelman, son of Chanel CEO Arie L. Kopelman.

Actress Drew Barrymore and art consultant Will Kopelman attend Chanel’s benefit dinner for the Natural Resources Defense Council’s Ocean Initiative at the home of Ron & Kelly Meyer on June 4, 2011. (Photo Credit: David Livingston/Getty Images)

Drew Barrymore’s third marriage was to Will Kopelman

Later in 2011, Kopelman proposed to Barrymore over the holiday season. The engagement became public knowledge in early 2012.

The two married on June 2, 2012. They welcomed their first child, Olive, later that year. In 2014, the couple welcomed Frankie, their second child.

In 2016, the two separated and divorced — finalizing the split in the space of just a few months.

Even so, it seems to have been amicable, with Barrymore even choosing a home close to her ex to make things easier on their shared children.

We are always, always rooting for Drew Barrymore.