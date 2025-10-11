Diane Keaton Cause of Death: Hollywood Legend Passes Away at 79

Reading Time: 2 minutes

We have sad news to report out of Hollywood today:

Screen legend Diane Keaton has passed away at the age of 79.

News of Keaton’s death comes courtesy of a spokesperson representing her family:

Diane Keaton attends the Handprint and Footprint in Cement Ceremony for Actress Diane Keaton hosted by TCL Chinese Theatre on August 11, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jerod Harris/Getty Images)

Rep for Keaton confirms passing with brief statement

“There are no further details available at this time, and her family has asked for privacy in this moment of great sadness,” a spokesperson told People Saturday afternoon.

Details regarding Keaton’s passing, including the location and the cause of her death remain unclear at this time.

Within minutes of the news of her death becoming public, Keaton’s name became the top trending topic across social media platforms, as colleagues, friends, and a legion of adoring fans paid tribute.

Actress Diane Keaton attends L’Oreal Paris’ Ninth Annual Women Of Worth Celebration at The Pierre Hotel on December 2, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Rob Kim/Getty Images))

“The ending of THE GODFATHER, the best American movie ever made, doesn’t work without Diane Keaton’s final look — at the realization of who she’s married and what her life is going to become and what corruption lurks behind closed doors,” wrote one X user, adding:

“Unforgettable, inimitable work. RIP.”

Fans pay tribute to a historic talent

Winner of an Oscar and two Golden Globes, Keaton was one of her generation’s most acclaimed and iconic actresses.

Diane Keaton attends the premiere of “Book Club: The Next Chapter” at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on May 08, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Her work in films such as The Godfather, Annie Hall, Father of the Bride, and The First Wives Club — along with the signature sense of style that made her a favorite among fashionistas — endeared Keaton to multiple generations.

Indeed, few actresses have left such indelible marks on the history of American cinema.

Our thoughts go out to Keaton’s loved ones during this enormously difficult time.

We will have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.