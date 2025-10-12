Diane Keaton Dead: Stars Reacts to Loss of a Legend

Reading Time: 3 minutes

It’s a sad time in Hollywood.

Earlier this week, we learned that Diane Keaton had died at the age of 79.

The Oscar-winning actress was renowned for roles in The Godfather, Annie Hall, The Father of Bride franchise, as well as the recent Book Club movies.

In addition to her impressive big screen career, Keaton also ran home decor and eyewear companies, authored a handful of books and released a holiday single titled “First Christmas” in 2024.

May Diane Keaton a rest in peace. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

She was a force, and it’s clear Keaton left a major mark within the entertainment industry.

“They say don’t meet your heros but I got to work with one of mine and even call her ‘mom’ for a few months,” Mandy Moore wrote on Instagram alongside an image from the 2007 movie Because I Said So. “An honor of a lifetime.”

Elsewhere, Kimberly Williams-Paisley (who portrayed Keaton’s onscreen daughter in the Father of the Bride films) reflected on their time together.

“Diane, working with you will always be one of the highlights of my life,” she captioned her social media tribute. “You are one of a kind, and it was thrilling to be in your orbit for a time. Thank you for your kindness, your generosity, your talent, and above all, your laughter.”

Diane Keaton attends the Handprint and Footprint in Cement Ceremony for Actress Diane Keaton hosted by TCL Chinese Theatre on August 11, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jerod Harris/Getty Images)

Here is a look at how other celebrities have reacted to Diane Keaton’s passing…

Bette Midler: “The brilliant, beautiful, extraordinary Diane Keaton has died. I cannot tell you how unbearably sad this makes me. She was hilarious, a complete original, and completely without guile, or any of the competitiveness one would have expected from such a star. What you saw was who she was … oh, la, lala!”

Julia Louis-Dreyfus: “She was a revolutionary actor-both comedically and dramatically. She was a singular artist. I am so grateful to her and may she rest in peace. @diane_keaton #dianekeaton.”

Michael Douglas: “RIP to my friend Diane Keaton. A heartbreaking loss of one of the greatest icons in our industry. I have so many fond memories of working with Diane on our film And So It Goes nearly twelve years ago. Sending my deepest condolences to the Keaton family during this difficult time.”

Diane Keaton attends L’Oreal Paris’ Ninth Annual Women Of Worth Celebration at The Pierre Hotel on December 2, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Rob Kim/Getty Images))

Mia Farrow: “She was an absolutely wonderful actress- and a rare and fascinating person. Thoughts with her children and sisters. Rest in peace Diane.”

Clint Eastwood: “Rest in Peace, Diane Keaton. In 1991, Harvard University’s Hasty Pudding Theatricals honored Clint and Diane Keaton as Man and Woman of the Year — a moment that quietly brought together two artists defined by integrity, independence, and endurance.”

Ben Stiller: “Diane Keaton. One of the greatest film actors ever. An icon of style, humor and comedy. Brilliant. What a person.”

Viola Davis: “No!! No!!! No!! God, not yet, NO!!! Man… you defined womanhood. The pathos, humor, levity, your ever-present youthfulness and vulnerability — you tattooed your SOUL into every role, making it impossible to imagine anyone else inhabiting them. You were undeniably, unapologetically YOU!!! Loved you. Man… rest well. God bless your family, and I know angels are flying you home.”

Keaton is survived by two sons. May she rest in peace.