Emma Watson Pregnant? The Rumor & The Truth

Is Emma Watson pregnant?

In addition to rumors and apparent baby bump photos circulating, reports have also been making the rounds.

Some are expressing delight for the beloved actress. Others merely feel surprised.

Is it true? Here’s everything that we know:

Actress Emma Watson departs from Hotel Excelsior during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival on September 06, 2025. (Photo Credit: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

Social media is abuzz with Emma Watson pregnancy reactions

Obviously, not everyone discussing Emma Watson and her allegedly being pregnant is on-topic.

There is, as always, fetish discussion of the subject. (Having kinks is fine! Just please do not tag the actual celebrity when you talk about them like that)

Additionally, misogynists at times dismiss famous women, demanding that they stop talking and instead become pregnant. That is simply abhorrent.

However, a lot — perhaps even most — of the talk about the beloved British actress is about reports that she is pregnant.

As we noted, many are excited for her. Others felt that it came out of the blue.

Emma Watson attends the Soho House Awards at DUMBO House on September 07, 2023. (Photo Credit: Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

Notably, there were false reports of Watson being pregnant many years ago.

Around 2014, she wore an ensemble to get into the mindset and understand her character in Noah.

Photos of her wearing her prosthetic at that time have circulated for years, causing confusion in those who believe that the pics are recent (and don’t notice that she looks about ten years younger).

Notably, Watson has often kept many aspects of her personal life private.

She has, however, described herself as “self-partnered” as recently as 2019. This means that she is not necessarily looking for a relationship.

Actress Emma Watson attends The Kering Foundation’s Caring for Women dinner at The Pool on Park Avenue on September 15, 2022. (Photo Credit: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Where are these questions originating?

In 2024, an article claimed that Emma Watson was pregnant.

The article, pushed heavily on Meta platforms like Facebook and Threads, emphasized how unexpected the news was.

“Emma Watson Suddenly Announced That She Was Pregnant,” the headline begins, meandering until it trails off — inviting credulous readers to click and read more.

(Fun fact, if the now-35-year-old Millennial actress were to be pregnant, it would be a geriatric pregnancy. Feeling old yet?)

Interestingly, many of the links to these articles now lead to blank pages. One has to wonder what happened to the article. (We will speculate momentarily)

In a tweet, a fan asks people to stop making and posting tasteless edits of real people like Emma Watson. Some things should not need to be said. (Image Credit: Twitter)

Another reason that fans suspect that Watson may be pregnant is that there are images of her seeming to be pregnant online.

As we noted, there are those grotesque genAI renderings. (No one should be posting AI slop for any reason)

It isn’t all the traditional fetish content that we too often see with actresses.

There are also people latching onto her as her character from the Harry Potter films, imagining Hermione Granger all grown up and pregnant.

As fans have tweeted, this has to stop. Just use actual art to draw characters. Also, given what J.K. Rowling has chosen to be, none of us should be engaging with Harry Potter content. C’mon.

Actress Emma Watson attends the Miu Miu Dinner Party at Gigi as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear S/S 2026 on October 06, 2025. (Photo Credit: Jacopo M. Raule/Getty Images for Miu Miu)

Is Emma Watson actually pregnant?

There is not, at this time, any evidence that Emma Watson is currently pregnant or has ever been pregnant.

She is a fairly private person.

Advocacy and professional life aside, she considers plenty of things to be her business — and might not necessarily announce it if she were expecting.

However, the pregnancy rumors appear to stem from blatantly false articles and from manipulated images.

It seems likely that we here at THG and others will need to continue debunking this rumor for the next fifteen years or beyond. Unless, of course, it ceases to be a rumor.