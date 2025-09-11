Charlie Kirk Suspected Shooter Revealed: Everything We Know About the FBI’s Person …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

On Wednesday, conservative activist Charlie Kirk was gunned down during a speaking engagement at Utah Valley University.

Two men were arrested at the scene, but both were later released.

It’s nearly impossible to imagine that a gunman could escape such a crowded scene, but now a frantic search is underway, and the shooter responsible for Kirk’s death is still at large.

Earlier today, the FBI asked for the public’s help in apprehending their person of interest.

US right-wing activist Charlie Kirk speaks on stage at America Fest 2024 in Phoenix, Arizona, on December 22, 2024. Right-wing youth activist and influencer Charlie Kirk, a major ally of President Donald Trump, was shot dead on September 10, 2025 in a murder that sparked fears of more political violence in an increasingly febrile United States. (Photo by JOSH EDELSON/AFP via Getty Images)

FBI reveals new details regarding person of interest in Charlie Kirk shooting

The Salt Lake City branch of the FBI posted a photo of the person they’re seeking for questioning in connection with the shooting.

“We are asking for the public’s help identifying this person of interest in connection with the fatal shooting of Charlie Kirk at Utah Valley University,” the agency wrote on X and Instagram, alongside two grainy security camera photos.

The images appear to show a man in a hat and sunglasses climbing a flight of stairs.

We are asking for the public's help identifying this person of interest in connection with the fatal shooting of Charlie Kirk at Utah Valley University.

1-800-CALL-FBI

Digital media tips: https://t.co/K7maX81TjJ pic.twitter.com/ALuVkTXuDc — FBI Salt Lake City (@FBISaltLakeCity) September 11, 2025

The location of the photos has not been revealed, but they were likely taken on the campus where Kirk was killed.

In a separate post, the agency wrote that it is “offering a reward of up to $100,000 for information leading to the identification and arrest of the individual(s) responsible for the murder of Charlie Kirk on September 10, 2025, at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah.”

Onlookers have reported seeing a person running across the rooftop of a nearby building in the moments after the shooting, but those statements have yet to be corroborated by law enforcement.

Social media users believe the person of interest’s shirt is emblazoned with an American flag and a bald eagle, alongside text reading, “The land of the free and the home of the brave.”

Charlie Kirk, who founded Turning Point USA, speaks before Republican vice presidential nominee U.S. Sen. JD Vance (R-OH) gives remarks at a campaign rally at Arizona Christian University on July 31, 2024 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

That also has not been confirmed by law enforcement.

Authorities say they discovered a high-powered bolt-action rifle in a nearby wooded area in the aftermath of the shooting.

President Donald Trump addressed the situation this afternoon as he left the White House to attend tonight’s New York Yankees-Detroit Tigers game.

He stated that law enforcement officials are “making great strides” in their investigation.

Executive director of Turning Point USA Charlie Kirk arrives to speak during the first day of the 2024 Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, July 15, 2024. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

“They’re very talented people,” Trump said. “Let’s see what happens. We hope they can do it soon.”

He also revealed plans to attend Kirk’s funeral.

“They’ve asked me to go, and I think have an obligation to be there,” Trump said, according to Yahoo News.

Earlier today, Trump revealed that he intends to award Kirk the Presidential Medal of Freedom posthumously.

We will have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.