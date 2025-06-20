Paige DeSorbo Pregnant? Her Fertility Journey, Explained

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Is Paige DeSorbo pregnant?

Late last year, she and Craig Conover had a quiet and then very loud and public breakup.

They had apparently discussed things like marriage and children before the split.

The reality TV personalities have each moved on. Is Paige moving forward with her plans to become a mom?

At the end of the Season 9 teaser after the ‘Summer House’ premiere, Paige DeSorbo drops a bombshell about her ex. (Image Credit: Bravo)

Paige DeSorbo has opened up about baby plans

On the May 14, 2025 episode of her Giggly Squad podcast, Paige DeSorbo and co-host Hannah Berner discussed her plans for the future.

She clarified that she was not rushing towards maternity.

But, at 32, she knows that her options will narrow in the years to come. She has her eye on motherhood.

Paige DeSorbo chose a very interesting outfit to survey ongoing construction on Southern Charm Season 9. (Image Credit: Bravo)

Over Mother’s Day weekend that some month, Paige revealed, she had undergone an egg-freezing procedure.

“You wanna know why I felt maternal?” she shared. “This is how I knew: Walking down the streets of New York City, I was like, ‘If anyone steps to me right now with my eggs just brewing and ready to be taken out, I’ll f—king cut someone.’”

Notably, egg-extraction is an invasive procedure that involves hormonal treatments ahead of time. These injections can result in a number of dramatic emotional highs and lows.

During a heated dinner scene on ‘Summer House’ Season 9, Paige DeSorbo absolutely heard what you said about her. (Image Credit: Bravo)

She had a positive experience with her egg retrieval

Paige DeSorbo raved over Dr. Joshua Klein, the reproductive endocrinologist who performed her egg retrieval. Dr. Klein is also the co-founder of New York City’s Extend Fertility clinic.

“He was amazing,” she praised. “I felt smarter after being around him. Every time he said, ‘Good question’ to me, I was like, ‘I’m a good student.’” (And is that not, at the end of the day, what we all crave?)

Paige detailed that she received her hormone injection on May 7 and underwent the retrieval on May 9. Extracting more than two dozen eggs, she shared, took only around 20 minutes.

On the Wednesday, April 23 episode of ‘Watch What Happens Live,’ Paige DeSorbo cleared the air months after her breakup. (Image Credit: Bravo)

“My mom came down with me,” Paige dished. “They retrieved a total of 28 eggs … I only had 13 survive. So I have 13 frozen now… That’s a really good amount of eggs.”

The hormonal treatment and procedure takes a toll on the human body. By comparison, sperm collection is much easier. With that in mind, she’s unsure if she’d do it again — and, if she did, it would not be for several months.

“I need to give my body a break,” Paige reasoned. “I’m very proud of myself for like doing the whole process… It felt very serendipitous that I did it over Mother’s Day weekend. I truly do feel less pressure. It’s like, OK, and even if I only have one child, that is what is meant for the world.”

On ‘Summer House’ Season 9, Paige DeSorbo makes quite the face at her then-boyfriend. (Image Credit: Bravo)

Is Paige DeSorbo currently pregnant?

She has spoken on her podcast in the past about how she had, at one time, imagined becoming a mother around this age. But she is not a mother, or even pregnant yet.

Now, she is focusing on her career. But she would love the option of having children when she’s 39 or 40. Wisely, she would like to keep the door open.

Most fertility clinics recommend using frozen eggs within a decade of retrieval. That sounds like it fits with Paige DeSorbo’s current plans to become pregnant just fine.