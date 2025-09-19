Garrick Merrifield Thinks Too Much Sperm Inside of Women Leads to Mental Problems

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Garrick Merrifield has a rather unique views on how sexual intercourse can impact women.

That’s the most generous way we can describe it.

In a clip from the upcoming Seeking Sister Wife Season 6 premiere, Garrick and wife Dannielle talk about the possibility of bringing a woman named Lorrana into their household.

“Things really matured [and] started going in a good direction,” Garrick tells viewers of Lorrana getting to know him and Dannielle, according to this Us Weekly sneak peek.

“We kind of hashed out a lot of deep, heartfelt, serious questions that you and her [as well as] me and her [had] especially because I knew she had a past and she had some men treat her really bad.”

Merrifield went on to explain that Lorrana has a sordid past, specifically that she’s seemingly slept with many people.

The reality star then claimed that unidentified studies have “found that after women usually have around five men [as sexual partners] that they just can’t, like, bond anymore.”

Yes, he said that.

“After a woman has, like, five different partners, the chances of her bonding or even having a lasting relationship drops [a] crazy amount. Like just percentage wise,” Garrick added.

Dannielle apparently agrees, saying “it’s the sperm” in this clip, which Garrick agrees is in fact the problem.

“It’s just the sperm being inside of her changes, yeah, the person,” the chauvinistic A-Hole says.

Many folks believe Garrick to be a huge hypocrite who just wants to bang as many women as possible. He’s made it evident over the years that he wants multiple spouses… while Dannielle doesn’t love this idea.

The Merrifields also say on the premiere in the clip that, after five months of talking with Lorrana, they met the Brazilian native in Jamaica where they spent about a week together.

At the conclusion of the trip, Garrick baptized Lorrana “for the remission of her sins” … and proposed!

“After being together with her for five days, all of us, I was like, ‘You know, I feel really good about her. God wants me to ask her to be my wife,’” Garrick says of the moment while sitting next to Dannielle on the confessional couch.

Seeking Sister Wife Season 6 will introduce three new families and will premiere on TLC Monday, September 22, at 9/8c.