Meghan McCain, Daughter of John McCain, Blasts ‘Nepo Baby’ Violet Affleck as …

Meghan McCain is coming after Violet Affleck.

After the Yale student addressed the United Nations with a plea for common-sense air quality assurance to protect the health and future of children, she became the target of unhinged threats.

Late senator John McCain’s daughter was also quick to put her on blast.

The former The View villain disparaged her as a “nepo baby,” despite being perhaps the most recognizable example of the phenomenon on the planet.

Meghan McCain joins host Julie Mason during a SiriusXM event on February 5, 2018. (Photo Credit: Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

Why is Meghan McCain in a one-sided beef with Violet Affleck?

On Tuesday, September 23, Violet Affleck delivered a powerful speech to the United Nations.

She very correct observed how the nations of the world have simply abandoned the vulnerable, including children.

Masks are easy, cheap, and can prevent people from dying or becoming disabled by COVID-19 and numerous other infectious diseases.

Critics oddly referred to this as a call for a “post-COVID mask mandate,” even though “post-COVID” is a term of fantasy and denial.

The virus persists. Numerous systemic and personal failures allowed the deadly virus to become endemic.

But don’t let John McCain’s daughter catch you saying that.

Taking to the platform that was once Twitter, Meghan McCain blasted Violet Affleck.

In a hastily-deleted tweet, Meghan McCain blasted Violet Affleck. (Image Credit: Twitter)

John McCain’s daughter thinks that everyone hates nepo babies

“Every single thing about this is why people hate nepo babies so much,” Meghan McCain claimed in response to the Violet Affleck speech.

“She has no business speaking at the UN,” she insisted.

“And,” Meghan claimed without evidence or explanation, “what she is speaking about is patently absurd.” Within minutes, she took down the post. But John McCain’s daughter wasn’t done.

First of all, people don’t “hate nepo babies so much.” If Meghan has that perception, she should realize that her own experiences are not universal.

Second, it is normal for people who are not part of UN delegations to speak at the UN.

They can be invited. The idea is that citizens of the world can have representation beyond their oft-deranged leadership.

And third, air quality in the face of airborne disease is not “patently absurd.”

But we won’t try to reason with Meghan McCain. If you are not reasonable, you become immune to reason.

In her Twitter bio, Meghan McCain refers to herself as a “nepo baby” even while disparaging others who fit the bill. (Image Credit: Twitter)

She didn’t stop there

Notably, Meghan actually refers to herself as a “nepo baby” in her bio.

Is she more self-aware than people think, or less? We don’t know.

“Some journalist are clutching their pearls mad I called Violet Affleck a nepo baby,” she later wrote on Thursday.

(Yes, Meghan, because it’s a weird rant against a thoughtful and responsible teenager)

Actress Jennifer Garner and her daughter Violet Affleck arrive at the White House to attend a state dinner honoring French President Emmanuel Macron, in Washington, DC, on December 1, 2022. (Photo Credit: ROBERTO SCHMIDT/AFP via Getty Images)

“So I’m giving you all a response here instead of answering your emails,” she announced.

“First, it takes one to know one.”

Meghan acknowledged: “I’m clearly a nepo baby, check my twitter bio.”

She invited: “Say whatever you want about me, my parents would have NEVER been okay with me speaking in front of the United Nations at 19 about a health issue I had no background, training, or experience in.”

Never one to back down when she’s being weird, Meghan McCain penned yet another tweet to complain about teenage Violet Affleck. She also “clarified” her issues. (Image Credit: Twitter)

The ‘have a nice day’ feels a little snide

“Having famous parents is a double edged sword,” Meghan McCain acknowledged, as if addressing Violet Affleck directly.

“And if you’re going to put yourself out there, you gotta take the heat (as I have always done),” she claimed.

“Finally – anyone advocating that I mask my kids all day in 2025 I think is insane, and that is my right,” Meghan announced. “Have a nice day.”

There are numerous ways to combat airborne illnesses. Masking is only one part of the process.

But, again, attempting to reason with the woman who used to huff and grumble on The View would be a fool’s errand.