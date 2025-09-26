Serena Williams Questions Tasteless Cotton Decor, ENRAGES Trolls

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Serena Williams is asking if cotton is the best choice for hotel decor.

Some people on the internet are getting riled up.

And they’re venting their anger at the world-class athlete.

Serena has made controversial choices. Is critiquing a hotel’s decorating choices one of them? What is this really about?

Tennis legend Serena Williams attends the 2025 TIME100 gala at The Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York, April 24, 2025. (Photo Credit: ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

Serena Williams has some thoughts on decorative cotton

This week saw the launch of Nike’s SKIMS collaboration.

Serena Williams has long been in association with Nike as a brand.

It appears that the company put her up in a hotel for the launch event in New York.

Taking to social media, the superstar athlete critiqued the hotel decor — in particular, a white vase containing cotton branches.

Serena Williams questions cotton branches as decor pic.twitter.com/TcNCT6TJx7 — Kaiser@Celebitchy (@KaiseratCB) September 26, 2025

“Alright, everyone,” Serena addressed her followers. “How do we feel about cotton as decoration?”

She admitted: “Personally for me, it doesn’t feel great.”

A follow-up past saw Serena telling her followers that the cotton “feels like nail polish remover cotton.” It’s not a compliment.

World-class athlete Serena Williams introduces Maria Sharapova during the 2025 Induction Celebration weekend at the International Tennis Hall of Fame in Newport, R.I. on Saturday, August 23, 2025. (Photo Credit: Joe Buglewicz/Getty Images for International Tennis Hall of Fame)

Cue the raging trolls fuming at her

To be clear, Serena Williams really sounded like she was critiquing the choice in decor.

There are many beautiful white flowers and off-white plants that a hotel could use to decorate. From a purely design standpoint, cotton can be an off-putting choice.

It’s not quite Hildi Santo-Tomas stapling actual straw to a wall in someone’s house on Trading Spaces.

But that decor crime does come to mind when we think of cotton stalks just chilling in corridors.

Serena Williams attends the Nike SKIMS “Bodies At Work” launch celebration at Nike House of Innovation on September 24, 2025. (Photo Credit: Manny Carabel/Getty Images)

Unfortunately, that did not stop a certain element of the internet from having what appears to be a racist meltdown.

“Serena Williams has reached peak Karen,” insisted one social media denizen.

“Hard to imagine…. but black fragility has spilled onto the tennis court,” tweeted another.

This misused term attempts to deflect from the documented instances of white fragility in the face of our nation’s history of racism. You know, like the mere question of cotton as decor.

Is cotton racist? No — but the corrosive stain of racism touches many things, including agriculture

Cotton has a long and ugly history in the United States, because it was a staple crop for textile production during generations of slavery.

The cotton plant and references to “cotton-picking” too often play a role in anti-Black racist statements, jokes, and more.

However, and we have to emphasize this … Serena Williams did not actually mention any of that.

The stylish Serena Williams attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025. (Photo Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

There are people in our country who famously insist that there are people who sit around just waiting to “be offended.”

However, those making this claim appear to be projecting.

Serena said that she didn’t like the decor. Maybe it’s because cotton is an enduring symbol of America’s racist history — a history that some would rather obscure than confront.

Or maybe because it’s just not an attractive plant. Or maybe both.

The people so eager to attack her don’t need a real answer — they just want to be angry that anyone might have feelings about racism. It’s a sickness.