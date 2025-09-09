Lizzo Weight Loss: Singer Spills on 3 Keys to Her Success

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Lizzo is once again opening up about her new and improved figure.

The artist, who previously admitted to getting some help from the weight loss drug Ozempic, recently spoke to Women’s Health about her fitness regimen.

As part of this exchange, Lizzo delved into the diet that has helped her trim down to such an impressive extent.

Lizzo speaks onstage at Amazon’s Upfront 2025 Presentation at Beacon Theatre on May 12, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for Amazon)

It all comes down to proteins and vegetables.

In the morning, for example, Lizzo told the publication that she eats two scrambled eggs, chicken sausage and a cauliflower hash brown.

Cut to lunch… where she opts for a shredded chicken Thai salad or lettuce wraps with tuna or sliced chicken breast.

For dinner? Lizzo said prefers turkey meatloaf paired with mashed cauliflower and green beans.

Lizzo attends a Celebrity Softball Game Hosted by Mookie Betts to Celebrate Black Heritage Night at Dodger Stadium on June 19, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Lizzo also noted that her final meal has to take place before 5 p.m. due to her GERD (gastroesophageal reflux disease).

“My body needs time to digest food before I go to sleep,” Lizzo explained to this outlet.

“So acid doesn’t roll up to my throat.”

Throughout the day, the 37-year-old said she snacks on Greek yogurt and blueberries, blackberries and honey — and that she holds herself to just one cup of coffee a day paired with vanilla protein.

“There’s a balance,” she went on, adding she won’t stop herself from reaching for chicken tenders, crab legs or a donut when the craving strikes. “I think that’s what true health is.”

(Photo Credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for Vanity Fair)

Back in March, Lizzo fired back at haters and those who were judging the ways in which she had shed so many pounds.

In this latest Q&A, the artist also detailed how she has adjusted her relationship with food and eating over the years and months.

“There were times when I would eat so much that my stomach hurt,” she said.

“When I was done, I would be so uncomfortable, I couldn’t breathe and wouldn’t let anyone know. I would hide it. I had so much food noise and connected so much emotion to food. If I were sad, anxious, stressed, or working a lot, I would snack and just eat constantly.”

In the end, it’s a matter of moderation.

“It’s a beautiful balance where it’s like, if you allow yourself to have something, you can enjoy it without overindulging and hurting yourself,” Lizzo concluded. “I’m so proud of myself for overcoming that.”