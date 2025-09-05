Kelly Clarkson Issues First Statement Since Death of Ex-Husband

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Kelly Clarkson has broken her silence.

Just under one month since her ex-husband passed away from cancer, the singer has taken to social media in order to show her appreciation.

In a message posted to Instagram late Thursday, Clarkson never mentions Brandon Blackstock by name — nor does she reference his tragic passing — but the beloved talk show host does make a point to acknowledge each and every one of her fans.

“To everyone that took time 23 years ago to call in and vote for me, thank you,” Clarkson wrote on this platform on September 4, alongside a prayer emoji.

She added:

“Winning American Idol changed my life and I will be forever grateful for all of you that have supported me for so many years. It is a gift to find your purpose and passion, and to be able to make a living doing it is the cherry on top. Thank you, always.”

The last time Clarkson had used Instagram, back on August 6, she told her followers that she was suspending her Las Vegas residency in order to take care of her family.

We learned just one day later that Blackstock (the father of Clarkson’s two kids) had died.

Sources had previously indicated that Clarkson was devastated over this development, but no one had actually heard from the superstar until now.

Clarkson and Blackstock, who were married in 2013, shared daughter River Rose, 11, and son Remy, 9. The couple separated in 2020 and finalized their divorce two years later.

They remained at odds for a long time after this split due to what Clarkson believed to have been shady/illegal business practices by Blackstock — who served as her manager — and his associates.

In March 2024, for example, Clarkson filed a lawsuit against her ex-husband, alleging that he wasn’t legally qualified to perform managerial acts and, therefore, basically stole money from her while acting in this capacity.

While caring for her ex and also being there for her kids, Clarkson also temporarily stepped away from filming the upcoming season of reality competition The Voice.

She took multiple breaks from her talk show this past winter, but recently announced it would return with new episodes on September 29.

Amid her marital separation, Clarkson previously experienced major emotions, noting she told her kids she’ll always have love for their father.

As she said back then, “I don’t know if that goes away.

During their nearly decade-long romance, Clarkson made grand declarations of her love to Blackstock… before everything went sour.

Most memorably, she penned “Piece by Piece” in his honor just after River was born in 2014, releasing the track a year later.

“I started thinking that my husband is such a great father,” Clarkson explained of penning the track to Glamour at the time.

“He changes diapers, he stays up, and if I’ve had a late night, he’ll wake up with her in the morning. We’re definite partners, and I felt so lucky.””