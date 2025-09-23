Katie Holmes & Joshua Jackson: Back Together After Decades Apart?

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Are Katie Holmes and Joshua Jackson back together after decades apart?

If there’s one thing that their longtime fans love to see, it’s a Dawson’s Creek reunion.

With Holmes and Jackson working together on a separate project, however, reports have been flying that the two are together.

She’s had so much heartbreak over the years. Is this the happiness that she deserves, another disappointment in the making, or just a great friend?

Katie Holmes, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Joshua Jackson attend the Dawson’s Creek Class Reunion at Richard Rodgers Theatre on September 22, 2025. (Photo Credit: Cindy Ord/Getty Images for F Cancer)

Are Katie Holmes and Joshua Jackson dating?

Romance rumors about Katie Holmes and Joshua Jackson date back to, well, before some of us were old enough to watch Dawson’s Creek.

Whispers linking the two are not limited to the ’90s.

More recently, they filmed Happy Hour together.

During filming, one rumor claimed that Holmes and Jackson were meeting up in disguise. Whether or not those reports are true, these actors have decades of history.

Katie Holmes attends the FFORME S/S26 Show during September 2025 New York Fashion Week on September 12, 2025. (Photo Credit: Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for FFORME)

According to RadarOnline, their shared history is a factor in why they have allegedly rekindled their past romance.

“Their long past together is a big part of why Katie finds Joshua so appealing,” claimed an inside source.

The insider added:

“Plus, he’s been wonderful with Suri when she’s come by the set, and for Katie, being a mother comes before anything else.”

Is this alleged reconnection worrying her friends?

The report says that those close to Katie Holmes say that renewing her connection with Joshua Jackson has been “intoxicating.”

Another source alleged: “Katie rarely goes on dates. She rejects most offers because she’s cautious and doesn’t trust easily.”

That insider continued: “But with Joshua, there’s a comfort and familiarity she can lean on.”

Joshua Jackson attends MPTF’s NextGen Annual Summer Party at The Aster on June 22, 2025. (Photo Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

“Joshua still wants it both ways,” a source accused. The report overall characterizes him as a serial monogamist who seems to struggle with truly long-term commitment.

“Katie’s circle is worried he hasn’t changed,” the insider continued.

“He’s the same fun-loving guy he’s always been.”

According to the source: “He has plenty of charm, but commitment isn’t his strong suit. Katie’s friends are nervous – the last thing she needs right now is more heartache.”

Actress Katie Holmes Stars As (Joey) And Actor Joshua Jackson Stars As (Pacey) In Warner Bros., Television Drama “Dawson’s Creek.” (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

Whatever the truth, we wish them both a world of happiness!

“Katie’s enjoying herself with Joshua,” the insider affirmed. “And of course, feelings were bound to grow.”

The source characterized: “Reuniting with her first love feels like the kind of ending she’s always wanted after such a complicated journey.”

We of course cannot verify that Katie Holmes and Joshua Jackson are anything but old friends who worked together again.

Maybe there’s more to it. If things go well, perhaps they’ll feel willing to share.