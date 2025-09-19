Kanye West Screams at Kris Jenner In Shocking Footage: ‘You Made Me Feel Like …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

A new documentary about Kanye West is offering an unsettling look at the rapper’s battle with mental illness and the final days of his marriage to Kim Kardashian.

The film, titled In Whose Name?, opened in theaters across the country this week, and some viewers have left the theater shaken by Kanye’s extreme behavior.

One scene in particular has led many to the conclusion that relations between Kanye and his in-laws were much worse than we’d been led to believe.

Kanye West and Kris Jenner attend the Givenchy show as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2016/2017 on March 6, 2016 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

The film documents Kanye’s life from 2018 to 2024, a tumultuous period in which he became more outspoken in his political beliefs, and his troubled marriage came to an end.

Kanye launches verbal attack against Kris Jenner during shocking meltdown

The film’s climactic Kanye vs. Kris battle shows the rapper hurling virtiol at his then-mother-in-law and boasting of his refusal to take his medication.

“Y’all demasculated me and made me feel like a piece of s–t,” Kanye shouts in footage obtained by TMZ.

“And the only reason you got away with it is because I was medicated.”

From there, Kanye ranted about a recent visit to a psychiatric hospital.

Kris Jenner and Kayne West attend the Vogue 95th Anniversary Party on October 3, 2015 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Vogue)

“No one from the family is taking any responsibility for my hospital visit, but if you wanna go online, that’s 50 percent of what people say. At least,” he yelled, adding, “Am I lying?”

When Kris replied that “it doesn’t matter,” West really began to scream.

“It does matter!” he shouted over and over again as Kris noted that she hadn’t been allowed to properly explain herself and, in fact, hadn’t “finished a sentence.”

“It matters to us and you. It doesn’t matter what the internet says. It matters what we think, Ye,” Kris eventually clarified.

Kanye West attends the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Kanye reveals dark side in self-produced doc

We’ve known for quite some time that Kanye has serious anger issues.

But the film — which, interestingly enough, was co-poduced by Kanye — reveals the full extent of his rage for the first time.

In a different scene, we see Kanye clash with Saturday Night Live star Michael Che backstage after one of his appearances on the show.

Che, it seems, was upset when West hijacked the show for one of his pro-Trump rants.

Kanye’s friend and fellow rapper Consequence was able to intervene before the situation got out of hand.

It’s unclear why Kanye would allow himself to be depicted in such an unflattering light.

But as his confessions over the summer reminded us — the man is nothing if not brutally honest.