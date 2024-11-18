John David Duggar & Abbie Burnett Praised As 'Realest' Couple In The Family

John David Duggar and Abbie Burnett keep it real. At least when compared to his siblings.

Though John David and Abbie do not always share family photos, they’ve earned a sterling reputation among fans.

It isn’t for following Jim Bob’s infamous restrictions. They broke those rules before and after marrying, fans believe.

Instead, fans are declaring this privacy-minded Duggar couple the most “real” of the bunch.

John David and Abbie film a confessional segment during their time on the TLC reality show Counting On. (Image Credit: TLC)

Fans don’t hear as much from John David Duggar and Abbie Grace Burnett

John David and Abbie have been married for six years. Most of that time, they have avoided the spotlight — especially after TLC finally canceled Counting On.

During their time on reality TV, however, John David and Abbie managed to be fan favorites.

Part of that came from them waiting a little later to get married than some of John David’s siblings in the Duggar family. Abbie also has a nursing background — a definite improvement over some of the cult’s wives who were denied any real education.

Abbie Burnett and John-David didn’t even change out of their wedding attire before filming this video for TLC. (Image Credit: TLC)

But fans perceived John David and Abbie as having a level of authenticity that many of his Duggar siblings lacked. For one thing, the two seemed to break rules here and there.

For another, they didn’t seem to crave fame. Not for themselves, not for money, and not to feed Jim Bob’s twisted agenda.

Case in point: did you know that John David and Abbie recently celebrated their anniversary? They enjoyed a staycation for a few days instead of, say, a (sponsored) trip involving lengthy videos and feeling like a commercial.

John David Duggar and Abbie Burnett kept their anniversary low-key

Earlier in November, the two enjoyed their (temporarily) child-free staycation. That doesn’t comport with the ideology that Jim Bob and Michelle espouse — but it’s relatable to many parents who love their kids but enjoy some time off.

“10/10 recommend doing a kid free STAYcation with your spouse for your anniversary!” Abbie Burnett wrote on Instagram. “Spending relaxing, fun, quality time together at home was just what we needed this year to celebrate!”

Alongside her caption, Abbie shared a series of photos — which you can view above — of the couple enjoying themselves one-on-one.

John-David Duggar poses here with his wife back in the early days of the show! (TLC)

In the comments, the praise began to pile on.

“The realest, most transparent Duggar couple. You two are so adorable!” one Instagram follower gushed.

Another commenter praised how “great” John David and Abbie look in their pics.

John David Duggar and his fiancee, Abbie Burnett. The couple is planning to marry in November of 2018. (Image Credit: TLC)

How do they stay so normal?

Obviously, growing up in a cult or growing up on reality television changes the path of your life forever. John David is no exception, and neither are any of his Duggar siblings.

However, he and Abbie have made choices. They live a fairly normal life these days. No reality TV cameras, no books or TV specials.

They do attend family events like weddings. And yes, they still share photos from trips that they take. But these are normal things to do, and it gives the vibe that they’re more down-to-earth than John David’s more mission-oriented relatives.

Maybe it’s true. Or maybe they’re just really good at giving off this image. Either way, fans love it.