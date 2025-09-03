Sydney Sweeney Launches Jimmy Choo Ad Campaign, Sparks Yet Another Controversy

Reading Time: 2 minutes

As you’ve no doubt heard by now, Sydney Sweeney’s American Eagle ad campaign has generated quite a bit of controversy.

Critics say the jeans/genes pun at the center of the ads had uncomfortable racist/eugenicist undertones.

We doubt that it was Sydney’s intention to ingnite an intense debate on social media, but that’s exactly what happened. In fact, it’s hard to think of another time when an ad campaign sparked so much division.

You’d think that after such a debacle, Sydney would steer clear of endorsement deals for a while. But just a few weeks later, she’s back at it!

Sydney Sweeney attends the Los Angeles Special Screening of “Americana” at Desert 5 Spot on August 03, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

Sydney Sweeney returns to modeling, sparks new round of discourse

This time, the Euphoria star is modeling for the iconic shoe designer Jimmy Choo.

“The new Bar Hobo bag is presented in the print of the season. Discover a play on timeless zebra print, realised in warm autumnal hues,” reads the brand’s caption for the photos below.

For the most part, the response from commenters was positive.

But once again, a number of folks found aspects of the campaign problematic.

Jimmy Choo accused of ‘poor timing,’ ‘mocking ballet’

“That’s poor timing of the brand,” wrote one commenter.

“Another case study in ‘How to kill your brand,'” a second remarked.

“Boooo,” a third chimed in.

It seems that most of the objections had to do with the use of the term “hobo.” But there were other beefs, as well.

For example, @modelsdoingballet account reportedly objected that the Jimmy Choo social media team seems to be “mocking ballet,” which is … certainly a take.

“Sorry, but the Jimmy Choo brand value is not currently strong enough to be making this mistake,” another commenter reportedly wrote.

“Whoever approved this, and thought this was a good idea….they should simply look at these comments. It’s not good,” yet another quipped.

Sydney Sweeney attends the Los Angeles Special Screening of “Americana” at Desert 5 Spot on August 03, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

But as usual, Sydney also enjoyed the support of an army of devoted fans.

“Sydney Sweeney IS THE MOST BEAUTIFUL GIRL IN THE WORLD RN,” one commenter remarked on the Jimmy Choo Instagram page.

“She’s the it girl right now. Keep climbing @sydney_sweeney there’s always going to be a mob of haters trying to tear you down harder the further you rise! Laugh to the bank sweetie!” another echoed.

If remaining a topic of conversation is the goal, then Sydney and her PR team certainly seem to know what they’re doing!