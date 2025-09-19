Brett James Cause of Death: Taylor Swift, Carrie Underwood Collaborator Passes Away at 57

Reading Time: 3 minutes

We have tragic news to report from the world of music today.

Brett James — the singer-songwriter best known for his collaborations with Carrie Underwood, Tim McGraw, and Taylor Swift — has passed away.

He was just 57 years old.

Singer/ Songwriter Brett James performs during a rehearsal for the upcoming performace with the Boston Pops June,13,14 & 15. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images)

Brett James, two others killed in horrific accident

News of James’ death comes courtesy of WTVF in Nashville, who reports that the beloved artist was one of three people aboard a Cirrus SR22T aircraft that crashed into an open field near Iotla Valley Elementary School in Franklin, North Carolina on Thursday afternoon.

The identities of the two other passengers have not yet been revealed.

According to WTVF, the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash. We hope to have more information soon.

James was an amateur pilot, but it’s not clear if he was flying the plane.

Brett James performs onstage during SiriusXM’s The Music Row Happy Hour Live On The Highway From Margaritaville on June 12, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Davis/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

On social media, music industry figures across the country are mourning James, who has long enjoyed a reputation as one of country’s most talented songwriters.

An epic career cut short

James’ many credits include Underwood’s “Jesus Take the Wheel,” Swift’s “A Perfectly Good Heart,” Brantley Gilbert’s “Bottoms Up,” and Rascal Flatts’ “Summer Nights.”

James attended medical school before dropping out in his second year to pursue songwriting full-time.

He released a self-titled album in 1995, and over the next eight years, five of his singles reached Billboard’s country chart.

In the 2000s, James turned his attention to writing songs for other artists, collaborating with such big names as Kenny Chesney, Jason Aldean, Tim McGraw, and Bon Jovi.

Brett James performs during the 2013 CMA Songwriters Series at the CMA Theater on November 5, 2013 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images)

James is credited with a total of 27 number-one country hits, with Dierks Bentley’s “I Hold On” being one of his most recent smashes.

“Rest in peace, pal,” Bentley said of James on Thursday, according to the New York Post. “Total stud. Fellow aviator. One of the best singer-songwriters in our town….total legend.”

Bentley went on to credit James with helping him process the death of his father through music.

“I brought a couple of roughly sketched verse ideas of ‘I Hold On’ to Brett after my dad died and he just did his thing. The chorus is all him. When I sing that song live, I’m always thinking of my dad, but I also think about that day we wrote it. Prayers for his family,” Bentley said.

James was inducted into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2020.

Our thoughts go out to his loved ones during this enormously difficult time.