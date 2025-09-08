Donald Trump Blasts ‘Woke, Destructive’ Tom Hanks In Latest Social Media …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Another day, another unexpected feud between President Donald Trump and a random celebrity.

Last week, Trump lashed out at Rosie O’Donnell and once again threatened to revoke her citizenship (even though she was born in the US).

Prior to that, Trump declared that Taylor Swift was “no longer hot,” incurring the wrath of millions of Swifties for no apparent reason.

Now, the president has set his sights on an equally beloved entertainer: two-time Oscar winner Tom Hanks.

Republican presidential nominee, former President Donald Trump dances off stage at the conclusion of a campaign rally at the J.S. Dorton Arena on November 04, 2024 in Raleigh, North Carolina. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Trump praises West Point for canceling Hanks event

Until very recently, Hanks was set to be honored by West Point’s alumni association for his “service and accomplishments in the national interest.”

The beloved star has been involved in numerous projects highlighting America’s military history, including the modern cinematic classic Saving Private Ryan and the HBO limited series Band of Brothers.

But the academy abruptly rescinded Hanks’ invitation last week, a move that is now being praised by Trump.

“Our great West Point (getting greater all the time!) has smartly cancelled the Award Ceremony for actor Tom Hanks. Important move!” Trump wrote on his Truth Social media platform on Monday.

“We don’t need destructive, WOKE recipients getting our cherished American Awards!!! Hopefully the Academy Awards, and other Fake Award Shows, will review their Standards and Practices in the name of Fairness and Justice. Watch their DEAD RATINGS SURGE!”

Tom Hanks attends “An Unforgettable Evening” benefiting the Women’s Cancer Research Fund at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on April 10, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

Trump seems to be suggesting that the recent decline in viewership for award shows like the Oscars is a result of the organizers’ “woke” agenda.

The decision not to go forward with the September 25 ceremony honoring Hanks was revealed on Friday by Retired Army Col. Mark Bieger, the president and CEO of the West Point Association of Graduates.

“This decision allows the Academy to continue its focus on its core mission of preparing cadets to lead, fight, and win as officers in the world’s most lethal force, the United States Army,” Bieger wrote, according to the Washington Post.

U.S. President Donald Trump calls on a reporter during a cabinet meeting with members of his administration in the Cabinet Room of the White House on August 26, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Hanks had been set to receive the Thayer Award, given to citizens who did not attend West Point but whose “service and accomplishments in the national interest exemplify personal devotion to the ideals expressed in West Point’s motto: ‘Duty, Honor, Country.’”

Hanks has not yet publicly responded to West Point’s decision or to today’s provocation from Trump.

The screen legend has successfully steered clear of high-profile feuds throughout his 50 years in the industry.

But this situation might require a rare show of vitriol from America’s Dad.