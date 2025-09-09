Kristin Cavallari: I’m Done with TikTok! And My Podcast!

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Kristin Cavallari is taking a break.

From, well everything.

On the September 9 edition of of her “Let’s Be Honest” podcast, the former reality star explained to listeners that they may not be seeing her or hearing from her very much in the near future.

Kristin Cavallari attends the EWG x Uncommon Beauty event at Kimpton Aertson Hotel on August 13, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images for Environmental Working Group)

“I’ve been in a sort of weird, interesting energy. I feel like this is a turning point for me in my life,” the 38-year old said. “I’m living in this very excited energy. I’m feeling a little rebellious.”

Meaning what, exactly?

The Uncommon James founder revealed that part of that rebellion has been getting rid of TikTok, changing her phone number and deciding to press pause on her podcast.

Not forever, Cavallari insists. But she has no plans to return to any of these platforms, either.

“I deleted TikTok. I deleted it off of my phone,” Cavallari said. “I’m in this mode right now of realizing that I get to control what comes into our lives. Who has access to us. Who gets to give an opinion.”

Kristin Cavallari hosts 21Seeds Infused Tequila Cookbook Club Launch at Casita Hollywood on November 15, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for 21Seeds Infused Tequila)

The Laguna Beach didn’t delve into specifics.

She has received backlash for expressing some views of late, however, and emphasized on Tuesday that she has “just decided protecting my peace is the most important thing for me.”

Hard to blame anyone for that, isn’t it?

Amid her self-reflection, Cavallari said she realized she was “in this weird funk” following the end of her latest reality series: Honestly Cavallari: The Headline Tour.

“I’ve just felt really accessible,” Cavallari admitted.

She said that having “so many people’s opinions” thrust upon her while filming, touring and doing “the press circus” made her really want to retreat from the public eye on social media and beyond.

Kristin Cavallari arrives at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on September 23, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

The mother of three said TikTok’s algorithm these days is feeding her footage of herself, which might seem funny to an outside, but which she says has been driving her “crazy.”

She can’t really help but to look at the comments on occasion, too.

While hoping to find her peace in the next few months, Cavallari said she will be “on hiatus for a little bit” with her podcast as well.

For now, she wants to learn Italian and play board games with her children and just… relax.

“I hope you guys know that your support with everything I do, especially this podcast, is so incredible. It really means the world to me,” Cavallari concluded. “I just feel very lucky that I am able to have a podcast and speak directly to you guys.”