Tyler Perry Divorced: All About His Love Life and His New Big Project

Tyler Perry announced that he’s all in on Divorced, and had people scratching their heads.

Some hadn’t even heard that he was married!

All jokes aside, Perry’s media empire continues to grow, and he’s private enough about his personal life that some details can go unnoticed.

What’s this new project really about?

Is Tyler Perry divorced?

As we noted, Tyler Perry is not always as public with his private life as some celebrities of his standing are. Honestly?

That is probably very wise.

However, he is a parent.

In November of 2014, he and his partner, Gelila Bekele, welcomed a son, Aman.

As most people are aware, having a child together creates a lasting bond — but does not necessarily mean that a couple will always be together.

In December of 2020, Perry announced that he was both single and a bachelor.

That indicates that he was not married, and had never been married.

And, as far as anyone knows, that has not changed in the years since.

This is about his new TV series

If you saw “Tyler Perry” and “divorced” in the same sentence and did a double take, that’s understandable.

But the context was likely Divorced Sistas, a new entry into the Sistas cinematic universe.

This new Perry production will be able to stream on BET+ on Tuesday, June 10. Notably, that means that it will premiere mere hours after the 2025 BET Awards.

Tyler Perry actually has a ton of TV projects that are streaming right now. If none of your streaming services show you ads, you might have missed the news.

As for this project, the press release states:

“Tyler Perry’s Divorced Sistas follows five close friends — Rasheda, Geneva, Naomi, Tiffany, and Bridgette — as they navigate life, love, and the challenges that come with divorce, marriage, and dating.”

The statement continues: “As they lean on each other through heartbreak and healing, their biggest test comes from within their own circle, challenging their loyalty, character, and true bond of sisterhood.”

Will the new show be a hit?

Though Perry has received a lot of criticism for both the questionable moral messaging of his stories and the unilateral creative vision that he brings to bear, there is no question that he is a success.

It is likely that Tyler Perry’s Divorced Sistas, which comes from Tyler Perry Studios, and was written, created, and directed by executive producer Tyler Perry, will come with the usual pros and cons of his past work.

In June, audiences will find out whether they like (or dislike) Divorced Sistas for the same reasons that they have reacted to Perry’s past projects.