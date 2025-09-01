Lana Del Rey Pregnant? The Rumor & The Truth

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Is Lana Del Rey pregnant?

Late last summer, she married a gator tour guide. The singer clearly has a type (though this is definitely an upgrade from her ex).

Now, fans are speculating that she may be pregnant — after some tell-tale photos surfaced.

Is this just wishful thinking? Here’s everything that we know.

Lana Del Rey attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025. (Photo Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

Is Lana Del Rey hiding a baby bump?

Early this year, Lana Del Rey shared a series of snaps to Instagram that prompted speculation that she could be pregnant.

In September of 2024, she married Jeremy Dufrene, an alligator tour boat captain.

The photos that she shared to social media were, at least ostensibly, to show off the “Dufrene” embroidery on her jeans.

Fans could not help but notice that these same photos that flaunt Lana’s custom embroidery also hide something else: her abdomen.

Commenters were quick to flood the post with pregnancy speculation.

Not because they believed that they spied a baby bump — but because they suspected that she was concealing one.

“LANA IS PREGNANT,” declared one brazen reply. Many others echoed the sentiment — though not everyone agreed.

The argument among fans even spilled over onto other social media.

Lana Del Rey attends the InStyle Imagemaker Awards at Private Residence on October 24, 2024. (Photo Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Jeremy Dufrene would be the father

In September of 2024, Lana Del Rey married Jeremy Dufrene in a small, relatively chill wedding ceremony in Des Allemandes, Louisiana.

That town is where Jeremy operates swamp boat tours. In fact, his home — which he apparently built himself over the past several years — has a gorgeous view of the Bayou des Allemands.

Lana reportedly resides with her husband in that home, at least for some of the time.

not lana hiding her stomach amid pregnancy rumors….. pic.twitter.com/41n0xbY9ur — ROB CRAVE (@ROBCRAVEE) February 11, 2025

Des Allemandes — which, as you may have noticed, is French for “the Germans” — is known as the Catfish Capital of the Universe.

(Louisiana’s own tourism site spells it Des Allemandes and Des Allemands, suggesting a complex history when it comes to the small town’s name)

However, Lana also owns at least one home in Los Angeles.

Reports describe her and Jeremy as spending time at that residence with his three children from a previous marriage.

Which, for the record, means that Jeremy is clearly not historically opposed to having kids.

Lana Del Rey attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024. (Photo Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Is Lana Del Rey pregnant?

At this time, there is no conclusive evidence that Lana Del Rey is pregnant.

Many fans believe that the photos from earlier this year were simply Lana showing off embroidery.

Not every conspicuous obstacle in front of an abdomen is a director hiding an actress’ baby bump with a laundry basket, after all.

Lana can sometimes be private, but she also puts herself out there for fans.

If and when she becomes pregnant, there is no telling how she might choose to share the news.