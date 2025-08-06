Travis Barker Caught ‘Liking’ Son’s Girlfriend’s Thirst Traps: …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Did Travis Barker mean to give his son’s girlfriend’s thirst traps a big red heart?

His 21-year-old son’s girlfriend has been posting up a storm.

Several of her vacation photos have less to do with crystal clear beaches and more to do with her bikini body.

Travis seemingly couldn’t help but give her post a “like.” Of course people are talking about it.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker sit at a table during an episode of The Kardashians that aired in June of 2023. (Image Credit: Hulu)

Travis Barker ‘liked’ his son’s girlfriend’s bikini thirst traps (sort of)

Earlier this summer, 20-year-old Skyla Sanders took to her Instagram to share an array of steamy vacation snaps.

Some of the photos are just, like, shots of a boat on the water, a look at her new earrings, some shadows with Mickey ears.

Other snaps in the set include a close-up of Sanders’ bare legs, her wearing a bodysuit, and her looking jaw-droppingly gorgeous while wearing a bikini in bed.

No serious person takes issue with a gorgeous 20-year-old showing off her vacation looks.

But many an eyebrow raised to new heights when her boyfriend’s dad, 49-year-old drummer Travis Barker, gave the photos a “like.”

People like photos — including thirst traps — every single day.

But a dad liking his son’s girlfriend’s string bikini pic? That got some reactions.

Declaring his love for his baby boy, Travis Barker lifts son Rocky Thirteen Barker and holds him at the Peterson Automotive Museum in Los Angeles on ‘The Kardashians’ Season 6. (Image Credit: Hulu)

Many on social media are jumping to ‘gross’ conclusions

“Absolutely gross!” weighed in one commenter on Reddit. “He should definitely know better!!”

“That’s not creepy at all…” another penned in a decidedly sarcastic tone.

“Have you seen the stuff he posts? This man has no shame,” alleged another about Travis Barker.

One suggested that “he can still look at the thirst trap without liking it.” True! Which begs the question of why he liked it.

Still, others spoke up to defender the drummer, noting that a like on any photo in the set counted for them all.

His son, Landon, shows up in a couple of those snaps. Maybe he hit “like” on one of those.

Besides, others point out, liking photos doesn’t have to mean anything. Even if it usually does.

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian lock lips on The Kardashians Season 5, Episode 9. (Image Credit: Hulu)

Maybe this isn’t really a huge deal?

To be blunt, Travis Barker probably just liked some photos featuring his son.

Though many of us know him as Kourtney Kardashian’s husband, the Blink-182 drummer is a celebrity in his own right. If he wanted to be boning 20-year-old bikini babes instead of married to Kourt, he could just … do that.

If your ex suddenly “likes” a pic of yours despite not following you, that probably means something. If someone likes every photo of yours, yeah, that might mean something to.

“Liking” one of an array of pics, several of which feature his son, probably isn’t even a yellow flag.

Call us back if he starts commenting eggplant emojis or whatever.