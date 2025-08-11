Brandon Blackstock’s Cause of Death Revealed Days After Tragic Passing

Reading Time: 3 minutes

We have an update on the unfortunate passing of Brandon Blackstock.

As previously reported, the business manager — who was best known throughout Hollywood and the entertainment industry as Kelly Clarkson’s ex-husband — passed away last week at the age of 48.

Clarkson is yet to issue a public comment on this tragedy.

(Getty)

According to Silver Bow County Coroner Dan Hollis, meanwhile, Blackstock’s cause of death was melanoma, a form of skin cancer — and the manner of his death was natural causes.

“Brandon Blackstock passed away peacefully at his home in Butte, Montana on August 7th under hospice care surrounded by his family,” Hollis said in a statement on August 11.

Blackstock shared children River Rose, 11, and Remington “Remy” Alexander, 9, with the original American Idol winner at the time of his passing.

“It is with great sadness that we share the news that Brandon Blackstock has passed away,” his rep said after this sad development. “Brandon bravely battled cancer for more than three years. He passed away peacefully and was surrounded by family.”

Brandon Blackstock (L) and honoree Kelly Clarkson attend BillboardÂ’s Women in Music 2017 presented in partnership with FIJI Water on November 30, 2017. (Photo Credit: Rachel Murray/Getty Images for FIJI Water)

One day prior, Clarkson alerted fans to Blackstock’s illness for the first time when she placed her Las Vegas residency on pause, although she didn’t reveal the nature of his condition at the time.

“Unfortunately, I need to postpone the remainder of the August Studio Session dates in Las Vegas,” she announced via Instagram on August 6.

“While I normally keep my personal life private, this past year, my children’s father has been ill and at this moment, I need to be fully present for them.

“I am sincerely sorry to everyone who bought tickets to the shows and I so appreciate your grace, kindness and understanding.”

Brandon Blackstock and Kelly Clarkson attend the 25th Annual Critics’ Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 12, 2020. (Photo Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Clarkson and Blackstock got married in October 2013.

During their marriage, Blackstock worked as the singer’s manager… but Clarkson ultimately filed for divorce in June 2020 after nearly seven years as husband and wife.

The pair finalized the proceedings in March 2022 following a messy legal battle that involved Kelly accusing her spouse of stealing money from her because he had not earned the proper license to serve as her manager.

Prior to his relationship with Clarkson, Blackstock was married to Melissa Ashworth from 2001 to 2012. The exes shared daughter Savannah, 23; and son Seth, 18.

Kelly Clarkson performs during the 2024 Rockefeller Center Tree Lighting Ceremony on December 4, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

“When she found out that he was sick, she remained protective of him for their sake,” a source told People Magazine this week.

“Kelly has always tried to keep things classy. It became clear earlier this year that Brandon was not doing well. She’s been devastated for the kids.”

Continued this insider:

“The divorce was incredibly difficult for her — messy, painful and something she felt terrible about. But she always wanted her kids to have the best relationship possible with their dad. She never spoke poorly about Brandon to the kids.”