Brent Hinds: Mastodon Guitarist Dead at 51 Following Motorcycle Crash

We have tragic news to report from the world of music today:

Brent Hinds — guitarist and founding member of the legendary metal band Mastodon — has passed away at the age of 51.

Preliminary reports indicate that Hinds was killed in a motorcycle accident near his native Atlanta.

Brent Hinds from Mastodon performs at 2015 Rock in Rio on September 25, 2015 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Raphael Dias/Getty Images)

Mastodon shares tragic news of Hind’s death

News of Hind’s passing comes courtesy of his bandmates, who posted a statement on Mastodon’s official Instagram page.

“We are in a state of unfathomable sadness and grief… last night Brent Hinds passed away as a result of a tragic accident,” the band wrote,” adding:

“We are heartbroken, shocked, and still trying to process the loss of this creative force with whom we’ve shared so many triumphs, milestones, and the creation of music that has touched the hearts of so many.

“Our hearts are with Brent’s family, friends, and fans. At this time, we please ask that you respect everyone’s privacy during this difficult time.”

Musician Brent Hinds of Mastodon attends the screening for “SHOT! The Psycho Spiritual Mantra of Rock” at The Grove presented by CITI on April 5, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Magnolia Pictures)

The details regarding Hinds’ death were revealed through a police memo obtained by Rolling Stone.

According to the scene, Hinds was riding his Harley-Davidson when he was struck by a BMW that failed to yield while turning left.

The memo also reveals that the victim — who officials have not yet officially identified as Hinds — was pronounced dead on the scene.

An epic career cut short

In addition to his work with Mastodon, Hinds also performed with West End Motel, Fiend Without a Face, and the supergroup Giraffe Tongue Orchestra

Hinds performed on all eight of Mastodon’s studio albums before leaving the group earlier this year.

Singer/guitarist Brent Hinds of Mastodon performs at The Joint inside the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on June 28, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Initially, he stated that the split was amicable, but he later criticized his former bandmates and claimed that he had been kicked out of the band.

“The records Mastodon released with Relapse are all time classics across any genre, and they would not sound the way they sound, without Brent,” the band’s label, Relapse Records, tweeted today, adding:

“His larger than life personality was eclipsed only by his monstrous musicianship. Our love goes out to Brent’s friends and family, the rest of Mastodon and everyone else lucky enough to have had their lives changed by the music that Brent brought to the world

Our thoughts go out to Brent Hinds’ loved ones during this enormously difficult time.