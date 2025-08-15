Rachel Brosnahan’s Husband ‘Likes’ Comment About Alleged Affair With …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Maybe we should call him the Man of Steal?

Ahead of Superman‘s theatrical release last month, there were murmurs about the chemistry between stars David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan — chemistry that seemed to have followed them from the big screen to the red carpet.

It’s great when costars have a natural rapport, but many commenters noted that Rachel’s husband of nine years, actor Jason Ralph, might not be thrilled about the heat emanating from Clark Kent and Lois Lane.

Actor David Corenswet and actress Rachel Brosnahan attend the red carpet for the Superman movie premiere at Cine Odeon on June 23, 2025 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Wagner Meier/Getty Images)

Earlier this week, Jason “liked” an Instagram comment from a fan who suggested that Rachel had carried on an affair with David, who is also married.

“It’s genuinely sad to see your career being tucked out to be remembered as a cuckold because your wife couldn’t handle herself with her co-actor,” the comment read, according to Page Six.

“Like bro.. let’s have some self love and stand up for yourself man, leave her to be with him if she wants that much at the end of the day.”

Needless to say, fans were shocked that Jason had given his seal of approval to such a crass remark.

Jason Ralph (L) and Rachel Brosnahan attend the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

Fans attempt to make sense of odd situation

“Cuckold? what is this, the 19th century? Actors act. Having chemistry with your co-star is kind of part of the package, no?” one commenter replied.

On Reddit, fans theorized that the “like” was just Jason’s way of taking the high road and moving on with his life.

“This seems like a sarcastic like to me,” one user commented.

“I mean for all know both he and his wife thought the comment was funny. Lol,” another wrote.

David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan attend the Los Angeles Premiere of Warner Bros. “Superman” at TCL Chinese Theatre on July 07, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Maya Dehlin Spach/Getty Images)

“Ya’ll are doing too much with the marriage counseling advice. Jason had a troll in his comments, and he liked the comment sarcastically. Relax,” another redditor wrote.

This, of course, is not the first time that outsiders have speculated about the state of Rachel and David’s friendship.

A recent TikTok video that showed the costars pressing their foreheads together for a breathing exercise elicited a number suggestive comments.

“They’re both married to strong soldiers,” one user wrote.

“And suddenly I’d be at the courthouse signing the divorce papers and then back at the courthouse getting a marriage license,” another added.

Jason is an actor himself, so we’re sure he understands the nature of the job. But he probably wishes the trolls would keep their commentary to themselves.