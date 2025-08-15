And Just Like That Finale: How Did Carrie’s Story End?

Reading Time: 2 minutes

On Thursday night, HBO Max wrapped up the three-season run of And Just Like That, the poorly-reviewed sequel to Sex and the City that was recently canceled due to poor ratings.

How did Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker), Miranda Hobbes (Cynthia Nixon) and Charlotte York (Kristin Davis) go out?

Scroll down for a recap of the finale…

(HBO)

After ending her long-distance relationship with on-again/off-again boyfriend Aidan — and briefly rebounding with downstairs neighbor Duncan Reeves — Carrie mostly put the finishing touches on her latest novel… a historical romance largely based on her life experiences.

To close out her story, Carrie finally realized that it was okay to NOT have a love interest — a decision she was determined not to view as a “tragedy.”

In fact, as this author concluded her book, she made the distinction that her protagonist was “not alone, she was on her own.”

There’s a big difference there. And we’re pretty sure Carrie was referring to herself.

(HBO)

Elsewhere, the previous episode of season three featured Miranda getting into it 20-year-old son Brady over his handling of his unplanned pregnancy… specifically, his anger over his mom inviting the child’s mother over for Thanksgiving.

Behind his back.

However, as her Thanksgiving dinner went off the rails, Miranda seemed to at last accept the chaos in her life with her colleague-turned-girlfriend Joy by her side.

Nothing can be perfect, you know?

(HBO)

Then there was Charlotte, whose husband Harry Goldenblatt was recovering from surgery — and simultaneously experiencing erectile dysfunction — after his prostate cancer diagnosis.

This character’s Thanksgiving plans were momentarily placed on hold when Harry’s manhood suddenly showed signs of life, leading the couple to immediately run off and “give thanks” for their renewed sex life.

Prior to the finale, lead Sarah Jessica Parker reflected on her decades-long portrayal of Carrie Bradshow by paying tribute to the character’s inner circle, which also included Kim Cattrall’s Samantha Jones on the original HBO series.

“Miranda, Samantha and Charlotte, there will never be better friends,” she wrote via an August 1 Instagram post, “and what great fortune for Carrie to come to know and love Seema and LTW, most divine new connections.”

Concluded the actress:

“Carrie Bradshaw has dominated my professional heartbeat for 27 years. I think I have loved her most of all.”