Jordan Wright Cause of Death: Beloved Reality TV Star Was 33

Reading Time: 2 minutes

We have tragic news to report from the world of television today.

Jordan Wright — a beloved TV personality who has appeared on numerous reality shows — has passed away.

He was just 33 years old.

Reality star Jordan Wright is dead at the age of 33. (YouTube)

According to reports from People and other outlets, Wright was found dead in Thailand under circumstances that remain under investigation.

Wright’s body was discovered on March 14 in a drainage canal near Bang Tao Beach in Phuket, just weeks after he had relocated to the country.

Local police say there were no immediate signs of foul play.

Officials reported that Wright had checked into his hotel alone and was expected to check out on March 13, but never did. A search of his room revealed no signs of forced entry or disturbance.

Security footage captured Wright appearing restless outside the hotel prior to his disappearance. Investigators believe his movements eventually led to the area where his body was later found.

Jordan Wright has been found dead under suspicious circumstances. (YouTube)

Authorities also confirmed that his phone and hotel key card were recovered near the scene.

At this time, an autopsy is pending, and officials have not determined an official cause of death. They are also working to establish whether any substances may have played a role.

Wright first gained recognition through appearances on the British reality series The Only Way Is Essex and Ex on the Beach.

Though his time in the spotlight was relatively brief, he remained a recognizable figure among fans of the genre. In recent years, he had stepped away from television and returned to work as a firefighter.

In the days before his death, Wright had been sharing updates from Thailand on social media, documenting what appeared to be a new chapter in his life.

Tributes begin to emerge

Across social media today, friends, former castmates, and a legion of adoring fans are sharing messages of grief and remembrance.

A spokesperson for The Only Way Is Essex expressed sympathy for Wright’s loved ones, while fellow reality personalities left messages honoring his memory.

“Lost for words bro. Amazing memories with you mate. Rest easy brother,” influencer Brandon Myers wrote.

Authorities in Thailand continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding Wright’s death, with key details — including the official cause — still pending.

What is clear is that this is a deeply sad loss involving a young man whose life ended far too soon, leaving those who knew him searching for answers and mourning his passing.

We will have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.