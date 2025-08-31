Mandy Moore Divorced: Her History of Marriage, Explained

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Mandy Moore has been married and divorced, and that only covers part of her relationship highs and lows.

Rocketing to fame in the late ’90s as a singer, most know her as a successful actress.

But her dating and married life have had some monumental ups and downs.

Here is Moore’s relationship history explained, and where things stand today.

Mandy Moore attends the 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 14, 2024. (Photo Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

For those who remember, Mandy Moore’s most infamous romance was likely with Vilmer Valderrama.

She and the That ’70s Show alum dated from 2000 until 2002, very early into her fame.

Valderrama boasted in a 2006 interview that he had been the first to sleep with her, adding that she did not feel “like warm apple pie.”

Talking about your ex like that is gross! Also untrue, as it turned out. Moore has stated that they have remained friends despite this inexplicable fib.

Actors Wilmer Valderrama (L) and Mandy Moore talk at the after-party for United Artists’ “Saved” at the Beverly Hills Community Sports Center on May 13, 2004. (Photo Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Her most famous (on his own) romantic partner was Zach Braff

Just a few years after her “Candy” music video perfectly captured the 1999-2000 aesthetic (the good and the bad, all in one place!), Moore entered a relationship with actor Zach Braff.

Their romance lasted from 2004 until 2006.

Two years later, in 2008, she began dating fellow musician Ryan Adams.

Actors Mandy Moore and Zach Braff attend the Weinstein Co. Golden Globe after party held at Trader Vic’s on January 16, 2006. (Photo Credit: David Livingston/Getty Images)

Mandy Moore and Ryan Adams married in March 2009

In February of 2009, Moore and Adams were engaged.

It was not a lengthy engagement, as the two married in March of that year.

Moore filed to divorce Adams in January of 2015, following six months of legal separation. In 2019, years after finalizing the split, she described Adams as emotionally abusive.

She has since gone on the Dinners on Me podcast to reflect upon the ill-advised union.

Going into the marriage, she feels, was a response to her parents’ divorce. Even knowing this, she admitted that she cannot believe that she made herself so small — but is glad to have learned lessons from that mistake.

Mandy Moore accepts the Virtuoso Award onstage during The 2nd Annual HCA TV Awards: Broadcast & Cable at The Beverly Hilton on August 13, 2022. (Photo Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

In November 2018, she married Taylor Goldsmith

Later in 2015, Mandy Moore began dating another fellow musician, Taylor Goldsmith.

The two became engaged in September of 2017. This engagement lasted a little longer, as they married in November of 2018.

In February 2021, they welcomed son August “Gus” Harrison Goldsmith.

A medically inadvisable 15 months later, in October 2022, the couple welcomed son Oscar “Ozzie” Bennett Goldsmith.

Mandy Moore and Taylor Goldsmith of Dawes pose in the press room during the 67th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025. (Photo Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Is Mandy Moore currently married or divorced?

In late September of 2024, Moore announced the birth of her daughter, Louise Everett Goldsmith.

All three children share Moore and Goldsmith as parents.

Mandy Moore and Taylor Goldsmith are neither divorced nor separated, and thus far show no signs of doing either.

Perhaps she has found her happily ever after.