Spencer Hatcher: Country Star’s Mother Stabbed to Death In Home Invasion

We have tragic news to report from the world of country music today.

Spencer Hatcher — an up-and-coming star of the genre — is in mourning following the brutal murder of his mother inside her Virginia home.

Police say Holly Hatcher, 62, was stabbed by an assailant who seemed to have no connection to her or her family.

The apparent murderer, a Maryland resident named Kevin Moses Walker, was shot to death by Holly’s husband, Michael Hatcher, 65, who was also wounded in the attack.

Police say attack appeared to be totally at random

Authorities in Harrisonburg, Virginia say that Walker, a resident of Pikesville, Maryland, rented a campsite in New Market, Virginia earlier this month.

He bought a large knife at a nearby Walmart and apparently chose his victims at random.

“This is a highly unusual, apparently completely random [attack] with an individual with no known history of violent behavior of any kind, or even criminal behavior of any kind,” Rockingham County Sheriff Bryan Hutcheson said in a press conference, according to the New York Post.

“There was no indication of any violence or potential for any violence from the offender that the Virginia State Police became aware of throughout that investigation,” Hutcheson continued.

“There’s going to be questions that will never be answered, but all I can tell you is we’ve cried, we’ve hurt, and we’ve hugged, and we have found more love than we have ever known has existed between us, and between you,” Michael Hatcher told reporters.

Police say Michael killed the assailant after retrieving a firearm from his car.

Spencer, a star on the rise who recently signed with WME, has not issued a statement on his mother’s death, but he last week, he canceled his upcoming shows citing “a monumental loss.”

“It is with a heavy heart and overwhelming sadness that — due to a monumental loss in our family — I must cancel my upcoming shows at VOA Country Music Fest in Butler County, OH (8/8) and at Rockingham County Fair in Harrisonburg, VA (8/11 & 8/12),” he wrote on Instagram.

Holly is being remembered as a tireless educator who devoted the past 19 years of her life to the Rockingham County Public School system.

“She poured her heart into her work, positively impacting countless students and colleagues. Her loss is deeply felt by the entire Rockingham County Public Schools (RCPS) family,” administrators wrote on Facebook.

Our thoughts go out to Holly’s loved ones during this enormously difficult time.