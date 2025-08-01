‘And Just Like That …’ Canceled By HBO Max Amid Declining Ratings, …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

It’s the end of the road for Carrie Bradshaw and company.

It was revealed today that the Sex and the City spinoff And Just Like That … will come to an end with its third season.

News that the show’s upcoming two-part finale will be its final episodes comes to us courtesy of showrunner Michael Patrick King.

Nicole Ari Parker, Kristin Davis, Sarah Jessica Parker, Sarita Choudhury and Cynthia Nixon attend Max Original’s “And Just Like That” Season 3 Photo Call at Crane Club on May 21, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

King stuns fans with news that ‘SATC’ franchise is coming to an end

“And just like that … the ongoing storytelling of the Sex And The City universe is coming to an end. While I was writing the last episode of And Just Like That season three, it became clear to me that this might be a wonderful place to stop,” read the statement (according to TV Line).

“Along with Sarah Jessica Parker, Casey Bloys and Sarah Aubrey, we decided to end the popular series this year with a two-part finale and extended the original series order from 10 episodes to 12,” King continued.

Now, King is carefully avoiding words like cancelation, but he admits that HBO CEO Casey Bloys and HBO Max HBO Max head of originals Sarah Aubrey were involved in the decision-making process.

Many fans pointed out that if King had planned this as the final season, that information likely would have been included in the show’s promotional materials.

US actress Cynthia Nixon poses for pictures in front of the Eiffel Tower during a photocall for the TV serie “And Just Like That…” on a rooftop at France’s Economic, Social and Environmental Council (CESE) in Paris, on May 28, 2025. (Photo by HUGO MATHY/AFP via Getty Images)

“SJP and I held off announcing the news until now because we didn’t want the word ‘final’ to overshadow the fun of watching the season,” he unconvincingly claimed in his statement, concluding:

“It’s with great gratitude we thank all the viewers who have let these characters into their homes and their hearts over these many years.”

Sarah Jessica Parker bids farewell to iconic character

While AJLT never achieved the commercial or critical success of SATC (in fact, very few were surprised by today’s cancelation), many are still sad to be saying goodbye to beloved characters like Carrie Bradshaw.

And of course, no one is more affected by the end of Carrie’s story than the woman who portrayed her on two series and in two feature films.

Sarah Jessica Parker attends Max Original’s “And Just Like That” Season 3 Photo Call at Crane Club on May 21, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

“She Broke hearts Heels Habits. She Loved Lost Won Tripped Leaped Fell short and into puddles Aged Got wiser. She has made The hardest Worst and best decisions Traveled near and far For the new The vintage Friends and love,” Sarah Jessica Parker wrote on Instagram today.

“Held onto hands, hopes and the very best of people. Miranda, Samantha and Charlotte, there will never be better friends and what great fortune for Carrie to come to know and love Seema and LTW, most divine new connections,” the actress continued, adding:

“Carrie Bradshaw has dominated my professional heartbeat for 27 years. I think I have loved her most of all. I know others have loved her just as I have. Been frustrated, condemned and rooted for her,” she continued. “The symphony of all those emotions has been the greatest soundtrack and most consequential companion. Therefore the most sentimental and profound gratitude and lifetime of debt. To you all.”

While the Sex and the City sequel series never quite lived up to fans’ expectations, the conclusion of Carrie’s story after 27 years is truly a momentous event.

Here’s hoping And Just Like That … will go out on a high note.