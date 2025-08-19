Kim Kardashian Bares All to Promote Controversial New Product

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Kim Kardashian is repping her Skims. She’s draped in furs.

And she’s not exactly overdressed.

At first, all eyes are on her peculiar face shapewear. Until you see what Kim is wearing — or isn’t wearing — under her fur.

Is it a bit nippy in here?

On The Kardashians, Kim Kardashian pays tribute to her sister. (Image Credit: Hulu)

Kim Kardashian is showing off her new product (and more)

On Monday, August 18, Kim Kardashian shared a series of photos from a private plane.

She was not alone. Kim was with her sister, Khloe, and with their friend, La La Anthony.

“When in Korea,” Kim captioned the Instagram snaps.

In the photos themselves, Kim is sporting her Seamless Sculpt Face Wrap.

This gives her the appearance of an old-timey actress.

It is shapewear for the face, which makes it a little controversial, as well.

However, the unsubtle advertisement for her Skims product is not the most eye-catching glimpse on display.

On The Kardashians, Kim Kardashian addresses the confessional camera. (Image Credit: Hulu)

She clearly wants to nip the shapewear controversy in the bud

As we mentioned, Kim Kardashian is wearing a brown fur coat in these snaps.

She’s not wearing a ton more than that.

As it turns out, she’s wearing a glittery Saint Laurent jumpsuit underneath it.

The hosiery material happens to be entirely sheer. Sheer enough that, to post her pics on Instagram, Kim had to do some editing.

Accustomed to wearing bleak beige neutrals, Kim Kardashian is nothing short of radiant in this rich red garb. (Image Credit: Hulu)

To be blunt, Kim is functionally nude as she gazes into the mirror with the fur coat wide open.

She wanted to grab attention, and she did just that.

Kim is actually pretty good at the whole marketing thing.

While “looking like an ostrich” might not be a selling point for most, Khloe Kardashian was clearly doing Kim Kardashian a favor by repping her new face shapewear. (Image Credit: Instagram)

“I can’t believe there’s not an ostrich emoji because I feel like I look like an ostrich in the best way possible,” Khloe commented under Kim Kardashian’s post.

We don’t know if this makes you look like an ostrich is the best advertising pitch.

The Seamless Sculpt Face Wrap is already controversial enough as it is.

But Khloe was clearly doing her big sis a solid by wearing her product. She can feel like any flightless bird that she likes.