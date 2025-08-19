Ariela La Langosta Cause of Death: Model, Friend of Tekashi 6ix9ine Found Dead at 33

Reading Time: 3 minutes

We have tragic news to report from the world of social media today:

Ariela La Langosta, the popular model and influencer who starred in the music video for Tekashi 6ix9ine’s “Wapae” has passed away.

Police in Westchester County, New York have confirmed that Ariela was found dead in her car of multiple gunshot wounds.

She was just 33 years old.

Ariela La Langosta has been killed at the age of 33. (YouTube)

Police confirm Ariela La Langosta died of multiple gunshot wounds

“The woman found deceased in her car on the Cross County Parkway on Sunday died as a result of gunshot wounds, the Westchester County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed today,” reads a statement from police (per the New York Post).

“Her death was not a random act. The homicide remains under investigation by detectives from the General Investigations Unit. Assistance has been provided by other local, state and federal law enforcement agencies during the continuing investigation,” the statement continued.

“Due to that ongoing investigation, additional details are not being disclosed at this time.”

Across social media, fans and friends have been paying tribute to Ariela, including her most famous associate, Tekashi.

“You supported me in everything,” the rapper wrote on his Instagram Stories, adding:

Ariela La Langosta has been found dead in her car at the age of 33. (YouTube)

“My sister. NY won’t ever be the same. I loved you.”

Thousands mourn Ariela La Langosta

Tekashi, who previously claimed he’d been targeted by gangs, went on to praise Ariela’s “joy,” “humility,” and the way she “treated everyone with so much care.”

Ariela was an employee at the New York restaurant Ikon. The establishment paid tribute on social media and announced that it would be shutting its doors in order to give its employees time to grieve.

“Today we lost our shining star,” the restaurant wrote on Instagram.

“Thank you for giving so much love and support to our home, which also became yours. To Ariela’s family, we are here for anything you need. We still can’t believe it… you were our smile, our happiness. We love you and we will miss you forever.

“Our hearts are broken. Your joy, your humility, and the way you treated everyone with so much care always made you stand out. Thank you for giving so much love and support to our home, which also became yours.”

“We still can’t believe it… you were our smile, our happiness. We love you and we will miss you forever,” the tribute continued, adding:

“She was a brilliant, humble soul with incredible energy — the kind of person who could light up any room she entered. She will be deeply missed by all of us. Please take a moment to cherish and love your own loved ones. Life is precious.”

Our thoughts go out to Ariela’s loved ones during this enormously difficult time.

We will have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.