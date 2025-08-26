Kelly Osbourne Condemns ‘Dirtbag’ Becky Lynch After Late Ozzy Osbourne …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Kelly Osbourne has some strong words for Becky Lynch.

On Monday Night RAW, a wrestling drama, Lynch roasted the host city, eliciting boos and jeers from the audience.

She also earned a stern reprisal from Osbourne, because the taunts brought up the TV personality’s late father.

Is Osbourne not seeing clearly while she’s mourning? Did bringing Ozzy into it go too far? Who’s right?

Kelly Osbourne attends Matt Mathews’ Celebration of Boujee On A Budget Tour with Live Nation at The Peppermint Club on November 20, 2024. (Photo Credit: Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Live Nation)

Why is Kelly Osbourne angry at Becky Lynch?

During Monday Night RAW, Becky Lynch and Nikki Bella clashed in the wrestling ring in Birmingham as part of the buildup for something known as the Intercontinental Championship.

Part of the performance included roasting the crowd and the host city, with Lynch negging Birmingham and bringing up late rocker Ozzy Osbourne in the process.

“The only good thing that came outta here died a month ago,” Lynch quipped, referring to the rocker’s passing in July.

Becky Lynch: The only good thing that came outta here died a month ago. But in fairness to Ozzy Osbourne he had the good sense to move to LA. Because if I lived I Birmingham I’d die too



Naaaah Becky is unhinged #WWERAW pic.twitter.com/EIJcmRWfKY — Public Enemies Podcast (@PublicEnemiesHQ) August 25, 2025

“But in fairness to Ozzy Osbourne,” she continued, “he had the good sense to move to L.A., a proper city.”

Lynch then declared: “Because if I lived in Birmingham, I’d die too.”

Much of the audience included residents of Birmingham.

As you can imagine, they took umbrage at the roasting. This is all intentional and a normal part of the “wrestling” industry, as we understand it.

Becky Lynch makes her entrance before taking on Lyra Valkyria in the WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship during the WWE 2025 SummerSlam at MetLife Stadium on August 03, 2025. (Photo Credit: Elsa/Getty Images)

Here is her response

Following Becky Lynch bringing up her father by razzing the late singer’s hometown, Kelly Osbourne took to her Instagram Story to respond.

“You are a disrespectful dirtbag,” she began her text post, employing some heated alliteration.

Osbourne declared: “Birmingham would not piss on you if you were on fire.”

In her Instagram Story, Kelly Osbourne condemned Becky Lynch for bringing up her late father while roasting Birmingham for WWE. (Image Credit: Instagram)

“Shame on the WWE,” Osbourne expressed.

She expressed her condemnation upon the controversial organization “for allowing such things to be said about my father and his home!!!”

One can certainly understand that Osbourne is feeling hurt and angry.

Sharon Osbourne and Kelly Osbourne stop to view tributes to the late Ozzy Osbourne from fans at Black Sabbath Bench and Bridge as his funeral cortege travels through his home city of Birmingham on July 30, 2025. (Photo Credit: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

Who’s right?

The truth is, Becky Lynch and Kelly Osbourne are arguably both in the right here. And we’re not just saying that because anyone with Lynch’s arms is allowed to say almost anything that they like.

Lynch was doing her job. That means being tasteless and riling up the crowd, which she accomplished. For the record, she didn’t actually insult the late musician — if anything, she praised him while dissing his hometown.

But Osbourne is also perfectly valid in feeling so hurt. When you’re mourning a loved one, having their name brought up as the butt of a joke — or, in this case, as an aside — is agonizing.