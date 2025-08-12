Ashley Biden Files For Divorce From Dr. Howard Krein After 13 Years of Marriage: Report

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Ashley Biden, the daughter of former president Joe Biden, has reportedly filed for divorce.

Ashley, 44, married plastic surgeon Howard Krein, 59, back in 2012, when her father was still vice president under Barack Obama.

The cause for the split is not apparent at this time.

Ashley Biden, daughter of U.S. President Joe Biden, arrives to the J. Caleb Boggs Federal Building during her brother Hunter Biden’s trial on June 04, 2024 in Wilmington, Delaware. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

Ashley takes first step toward ending marriage with plastic surgeon ex

News of the divorce comes courtesy of the Philadelphia Inquirer, who reports that Ashley filed papers in the Philadelphia Court of Common Pleas on Monday.

Ashley has not yet confirmed the split — multiple outlets claim to have reached out to her for comment — but she may have dropped some hints on her Instagram page.

According to the Inquirer, Ashley’s latest Instagram Story showed her walking through a park and flashing a thumbs up to the tune of “Freedom” by Beyonce.

Radar Online reports that that was one of several “cryptic” posts to appear on Ashley’s page this week.

U.S. President Joe Biden and his daughter Ashley Biden share a moment during a Juneteenth concert on the South Lawn of the White House on June 13, 2023 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

A very private couple

After being introduced by Ashley’s late brother, Beau Biden, the couple tied the knot in Greenville, Delaware, back in June 2012.

A graduate of Tulane and the University of Pennsylvania, Ashley makes her living as a social worker and activist.

While she generally maintains a low profile, she was known to join her father on the campaign trail throughout his political career, occasionally speaking at rallies and other events.

Ashley also delivered a speech on the first day of the 2024 Democratic National Convention.

Ashley Biden, daughter of US President Joe Biden, speaks on the first day of the Democratic National Convention (DNC) at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, on August 19, 2024. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Little is known about Howard, who fiercely protected his privacy throughout his marriage to Ashley.

The couple did not have any children together.

Divorce filings are not matters of public record in Philadelphia, so the cause of the split remains a mystery — as does the fate of the couple’s palatial Society Hills home.

If the exes wind up in court, it’s possible that more information will be made public.

We will have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.