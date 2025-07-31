Kailyn Lowry: I Might Visit My Deadbeat Dad on His Deathbed! It’s Been 16 Years, …

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Kailyn Lowry wants closure with her estranged father.

Raymond Lowry is suffering stage 4 chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. He is reportedly in hospice.

It has been 16 years since Kail came face-to-face for her dad. He has never played a role in her life.

Kailyn wants answers. Not only about her, but about her half-sister — and other half-siblings whom she’s never even met.

On her Karma & Chaos podcast, Kailyn Lowry discussed her deadbeat dad in what are likely his final days. (Image Credit: Apple Podcasts)

On the Tuesday, July 29 episode of her Karma & Chaos podcast, Kailyn Lowry opened up to co-host Becky Hayter and to listeners about her estranged dad.

Raymond Lowry’s COPD, she shared, has put him on his deathbed.

She remarked that she will soon be “joining the dead dads club.”

In fact, given how longtime estrangement, she felt in some ways as if she were already there. But, before it’s too late, she wants closure.

“I feel like it’s layered,” Kailyn expressed. She also shared that her aunt was the one who told her that Raymond is receiving hospice care.

“Obviously I don’t have a relationship with him and never did,” she acknowledged. “But I feel like I didn’t ever get the answers that I’ve been looking for.”

In 2009, Kail reunited with her father for the first time since infancy on 16 and Pregnant. It did not go well.

And she is now confirming that she has not seen her father since that on-camera awkwardness.

Kail cries during one of her final MTV appearances. (Image Credit: MTV)

For the record, Kailyn Lowry did reach out to Raymond. In 2019, she even asked him to take a DNA test. Not to determine her paternity, but his own. Allegedly, he agreed but then refused to actually take it.

“So I’m like, I feel like you don’t get to die without answering all the questions I have,” she expressed.

“I want to know why he left,” Kailyn expressed. She continued:

“I want to know why he didn’t try harder. I want to know why he just gave up.”

We’re up close here with Kailyn Lowry on an episode of Teen Mom. (Image Credit: MTV)

Also on Kail’s mind is Mikaila, her half-sister.

Fans may remember her from Teen Mom 2.

“I want to know why he didn’t just give up on me,” she explained, “but then he turned around and did the same thing to my sister.”

When detailing why she is “mad” at her dad, she added that she may have other half-siblings whom she has never even met.

In June of 2025, Kailyn Lowry sat down for a special episode of her podcast. (Image Credit: YouTube)

“I also never got to meet any of my siblings from the Philippines,” Kailyn Lowry lamented. “Like, I know that will never happen, not that it would have happened if he was staying here.”

She continued: “I mean, I don’t know if he does [know them], but why didn’t you try for them either. I want to know how someone walks through this earth and does the bare minimum to get by in life, and you procreated multiple times and you don’t care.”

The mother of 7 expressed: “I just want to know where your head is at. I want to know how you walked through this earth doing the bare minimum and didn’t give a f–k about anything, not just us, but just in general.”

Kailyn Lowry has no regrets about her time on Teen Mom. (MTV)

“That’s where I’m also like, you don’t get to die without giving me answers,” Kail explained. “But I also … don’t want to give him the satisfaction of like, I still came through at the end of it all.” That is very fair.

“I could picture myself going down to Texas, talking to him, trying to get answers … and then that’s my closure,” she summarized.

“But I do not have any plans to see him in a funeral [or] viewing, wake, I want no parts of that. I do not give a f–k where you end up. I just need to know these things.”

Ultimately, Kailyn says that she believes that she will make the trip to Texas. But if she has concrete travel plans, she hasn’t opted to share the details.