Jessa Duggar Reveals Name of Baby #6!

Jessa Duggar Seewald just welcomed Baby #6!

And, with that, the long, long list of Duggar grandkids just got longer.

Jessa and Ben did not reveal much about the pregnancy ahead of her contractions and delivery.

But now she’s detailed it all in a lengthy vlog. And, as she (almost) always does, Michelle rushed to be by her daughter’s side during the birth.

Jessa Duggar Seewald welcomed Baby #6!

On Sunday, August 3, Jessa Duggar and husband Ben Seewald took to YouTube to announce the big news.

The 32-year-old former reality star and her husband, Ben Seewald, had announced the pregnancy back in March.

Now, they have welcomed their sixth child.

As Jessa chronicled in the two-part vlog, it all began with contractions that were mere minutes apart. Then, her water broke.

Prior to that moment, things seemed fairly business as usual in the Seewald household.

Already being a mother of five, Jessa spent a lot of the time interacting with her existing children.

But the time came for Baby #6. That meant heading to the hospital.

And she was not alone.

What did Jessa name Baby #6?

Ahead of the birth, Jessa Duggar did not share whether she was expecting a son or a daughter with fans.

She also did not immediately share details about the wee babe, waiting a full week to reveal the tyke’s name.

Past baby names have varied from Spurgeon to Henry to Ivy to Fern to George.

Which meant that Baby #6 could have a totally normal name, or not! It turns out that Jessa and Ben decided to go in a conventional direction this time, naming their youngest child Edward Owen.

Ben and Michelle (and more) were there to support her during delivery

Ben Seewald accompanied wife Jessa Duggar to the hospital.

There, the former reality star received a partial epidural.

As she shared in a voiceover, her epidurals tend to be less effective on one side of her body than the other.

In addition to her husband, Jessa’s infamous mother, Michelle Duggar, was there.

As we previously reported, Michelle has apparently been present for most birth of her grandbabies.

Despite her many, many failings as a mother, she clearly feels that this is an important occasion for her to be present for her daughters and daughters-in-law.

This may conform to cult ideology, but it’s also a shockingly normal family moment for the Duggar clan.

It’s times like this that we can remember that, despite the layers of cult brainwashing, these are real people.