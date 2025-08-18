Love Island Reunion Teased as “Most Tense and Toxic EVER” Amid Cast Feud

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Buckle up, Peacock viewers.

And prepare yourselves.

Last week, the Love Island USA Season 7 cast members reunited in New York City to film a special that is scheduled to air on August 25.

And consider the explosive details we’ve learned about it…

“The participants were very tense, very eager to solve some issues between each other and literally almost everyone came to get into some arguments and show and express their frustrations,” a source recently previewed to The Sun.

Simply put?

“This is the most tense and toxic reunion ever.”

As previously reported, Ariana Madix and Andy Cohen will serve as co-hosts for whatever madness and chaos lies ahead.

Specifically, Ace Green and Nic Vansteenberghe reportedly got into an argument on the reunion — despite their friendship when filming wrapped up a few months ago.

Elsewhere, Season 7 winners Amaya Espinal and Bryan Arenales “got mad” at certain co-stars because of doubts over their whirlwind relationship.

“The tension was so high, many candidates yelled at each other and we had to change the participants’ original seating as some of them would have jumped and shove each other up if we left them next to each other,” The Sun went on.

“Even after that, some candidates had requested to change seats, some of them called each other names and insulted each other.”

Cohen allegedly grew “frustrated” as the shooting continued, but let’s be honest: He was also well aware that this all made for great television.

Not a ton of other specifics are available at the moment, but we’re guessing network executives are salivating over quotes such as the following:

“We had some participants arguing as soon as they got there, some of them even started being rude to each other and didn’t greet each other. It really looked like a war zone as almost everyone wanted to yell, argue and show their most toxic and angry side…

“Some people had to calm down because some insults were exchanged on the set, and we had to make frequent stops to have security guys come to calm down many people.

“We had to do some pauses on the recording of the reunion at least 10 or 12 times. That was the most tense, toxic, reunion ever.”