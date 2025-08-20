Elon Dershowitz Cause of Death: Son of Epstein Attorney Alan Dershowitz Passes Away at 64

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Elon Dershowitz, the son of famed attorney Alan Dershowitz, has passed away at the age of 64.

The successful film producer was 64 years old.

According to a statement from his family, Dershowitz passed away unexpectedly from a stroke.

Alan Dershowitz, Carolyn Cohen and Elon Dershowitz attend the Friars Club gala honoring Tracy Morgan with the Entertainment Icon Award at The Ziegfeld Ballroom on May 26, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Rob Kim/Getty Images)

A very famous family grieves the loss of a beloved son

Alan Dershowitz has long been one of the world’s most famous — and, at times, infamous — attorneys.

His list of famous clients includes O.J. Simpson, Mike Tyson, Jeffrey Epstein, and Harvey Weinstein.

The elder Dershowitz was also a member of Donald Trump’s legal team during his first impeachment.

The careers of father and son intersected in 1990, when Elon produced the film Reversal of Fortune, which was based on Alan’s defense of Claus von Bülow.

Von Bulow was a British attorney accused of attempting to murder his wife. Jeremy Irons won his only Oscar for portraying him in the movie.

American lawyer Alan Dershowitz returns to the courtroom during Former President Donald Trump’s trial for allegedly covering up hush money payments at Manhattan Criminal Court on May 20, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Sarah Yenesel-Pool/Getty Images)

“He brought it to Hollywood,” Alan said of his son’s work on the film.

“He went around shopping it. He persuaded the company to do it. He helped pick the stars. He was a very important part of that film.”

Elon also produced such successful films as 1998’s Fallen, starring Denzel Washington, and 2016’s The Whole Truth, starring Keanu Reeves.

Alan once revealed that Elon was diagnosed with a brain tumor at age 10, and doctors predicted that he wouldn’t live to see his Bar Mitzvah at 13.

The condition left Elon blind for two extended periods of time during his youth.

Clearly, Elon beat the odds and outlived his doctors’ expectations.

But we’re sure that doesn’t make it easier for his loved ones to say goodbye so long before his time.

Our thoughts go out to the Dershowitz family during this enormously difficult time.