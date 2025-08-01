Gavin Casalegno Under Fire For Sydney Sweeney-Style ‘Genetics’ Ad

Reading Time: 3 minutes

By now, you’ve probably heard about the controversy surrounding Sydney Sweeney’s American Eagle ad campaign.

Now, an equally photogenic young star is facing similar backlash for a similar ad.

And like Sydney, Gavin Casalegno’s plan seems to be to just lie low and wait for the whole thing to blow over.

Gavin Casalegno attends “The Summer I Turned Pretty” Season 3 New York Launch Event at Refinery Rooftop on July 16, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

Gavin’s new Dunkin’ ad attracts the wrong kind of attention

Gavin, who’s best known for his role on the beloved Netflix series The Summer I Turned Pretty, is the new face of Dunkin’ Donuts.

And it seems the Boston-based breakfast chain hasn’t learned from the AE backlash.

Either that, or the company decided it wants a headline-generating controversy of its own.

“Look, I didn’t ask to be the king of summer. It just happened,” Gavin says in the spot above. “This tan? Genetics. I just got my color analysis back. Guess what? Golden summer, literally.”

“I can’t help it. Every time I drink a Dunkin’ Golden Hour Refresher, it’s like the sun just finds me,” he continues. “So if sipping these refreshers makes me the king of summer? Guilty as charged.”

Yes, once again, desirable “genetics” are at the heart of the ad.

And this time, it’s even more baffling, as at least Sydney’s campaign has the genes/jeans pun going for it.

Critics say its the Sydney Sweeney situation all over again … but worse

“Why are ads so obsessed with genetics all of a sudden?” one social user commented, according to Page Six.

Sydney Sweeney attends the 2024 People’s Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on February 18, 2024 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

“Wtf is wrong with you dunkin? 90% of your stores are owned and operated by Indian and other Brown people. But you make a commercial about white genetics? Explain the correlation between genes and coffee,” another wrore

”It’s giving white is right, yeah no,” a third chimed in, while a fourth asked, “Are AE and DD using the same agency or something?”

Of course, Gavin’s ad had its fair share of supporters, too.

Gavin Casalegno attends “The Summer I Turned Pretty” Season 3 New York Launch Event at Refinery Rooftop on July 16, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

“Guess I’ll have to stop by Dunkin and get a drink on my way to go buy a pair of American Eagle jeans! Loving all of this non-woke BS!” reads the top comment on his post.

There’s no word yet on how Sydney’s campaign has affected AE’s denim sales.

But the ads certainly succeeded in making the brand relevant again.

We’re just not sure if Dunkin’ was in need of a similar Hail Mary strategy, considering there’s already one on every other street corner in America.