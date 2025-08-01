Paris Jackson Splits from Fiance, Refers to “Breakup Tears” in Emotional Post

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Paris Jackson and fiancé Justin Long have called off their engagement.

The singer-songwriter (and daughter of late musician Michael Jackson) confirmed the unfortunate news in a short but straightforward Twitter post on Thursday, July 31.

“those are breakup tears. y’all are fkn reaching again,” the 27-year old wrote via this platform in response to photos published by The Daily Mail of her looking very sad.

The artist — who has spent the summer on tour with Incubus — announced her engagement to Long in December, writing in an Instagram post that she “couldn’t dream of anyone more perfect” for her and adding at the time:

“Doing life with you these last years has been an indescribable whirlwind. Thank you for letting me be yours. I love you.”

This message has since been deleted.

Jackson and Long (not the actor, to be clear, Jackson’s former bandmate) started dating in 2022.

As recently as this past June, Jackson told Access Hollywood that she was in wedding planning mode.

“The dress is being made, the venue has been picked and the date has been picked by an astrologer, because I’m from L.A.,” she told this outlet. “I’m all about the crystals and the astrologer, and all that stuff.”

That same month, Long joined his future wife on the red carpet for the Tribeca Festival premiere of her film One Spoon of Chocolate.

Paris previously dated bandmate Gabriel Glenn for approximately two years.

“I’m not against marriage and if I love someone, sure, but right now my main thing is my spirituality and my music,” Paris told Willow Smith in 2021 on an episode of Red Table Talk, adding that it’s a “maybe” when it comes to having kids in the future.

Jackson celebrated five years of sobriety from alcohol and heroin addiction in January, releasing her debut album Wilted in 2020. She’s since come out with a multitude of EPs and singles.

Elsewhere, Jackson revealed on the Unfiltered: Paris Jackson and Gabriel Glenn Facebook Watch series that she’s “dated more women than men” in her life, stating back then:

“I thought I’d end up marrying a chick.

“I say I’m gay because I guess I am, but I wouldn’t consider myself bisexual because I’ve dated more than just men and women, I’ve dated a man that had a vagina… It has nothing to do with what’s in your pants, it’s literally like, what are you like as a person?”