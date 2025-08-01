Tyra Banks Details ‘Disgusting & Erotic’ Foot-Cleaning Habit

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Should we know less about Tyra Banks?

Some know her from America’s Next Top Model. Others know her as the former DWTS host who, while appealing to younger viewers, drove away the geriatric audience that actually watches the show.

Overall, she is a TV personality with the chaotic energy of someone who would terrorize Gotham City.

This week, she horrified NBC viewers by delving into way too much detail about her “disgusting and erotic” love of cleaning people’s feet.

On The Today Show, Tyra Banks delved into excruciating detail about cleaning her loved ones’ feet. (Image Credit: NBC)

Tyra Banks loves doing WHAT to feet?!

On the Thursday, July 31 episode of Today With Jenna & Friends, Tyra Banks shared a habit that she admits is “disgusting and erotic.”

She confessed: “I like to pick.” Some people like to pick at a partner, like plucking a stray hair off of a shirt.

This is more than that.

“I like the toe,” Tyra explained. “And if it has some stuff in it, I don’t mind digging it out.”

“But I have a kit,” Tyra revealed, as if she were offering advice to others. “You have to have a kit. Some alcohol, you know. Some stuff!”

As to who is on the receiving end of this, she shared: “Anyone that wants it — my mom, my friends, my man, my son.”

Her man would be Louis Bélanger-Martin.

Presumably, it is only with him that this hygiene habit is “erotic.”

Tyra Banks walks the runway for the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2024 on October 15, 2024. (Photo Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Victoria’s Secret)

In her household, skincare is self-preservation

“And then, a pimple?” Tyra Banks continued. “If you had a pimple, I would be staring at you.”

Beware the look in her eyes. And we don’t mean smizing. But at least it isn’t her infamous rabies moment. (If you don’t remember that, see below)

labeled her “addiction” as “disgusting and erotic at the same time,” explaining, “It touches those parts of me.”

As it turns out, even Tyra has some limits. You might not think that if you’re familiar with her over the past couple of decades or so, but it’s true.

“Nether regions. I’m not picking up in those,” she acknowledged.

“If somebody’s like, ‘Oh, can you check this?’ I’m like, ‘No … that’s where I draw the line.’”

Tyra clarified: “Chest up and knees down? It’s on. I’m not popping and picking nothing [outside of] there.”

Tyra Banks attends the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2024 Issue Release and 60th Anniversary Celebration at Hard Rock Hotel New York on May 16, 2024. (Photo Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit)

Stop! Stop! We are begging her to stop!

“The toenail, because there’s been stuff in there. The jam,” Tyra Banks continued. Her raving about feet was a lot.

“The toe jam is up in the nail, and then you pick, and sometimes it’s different colors,” she announced. “Sometimes it’s brown, sometimes it’s green.”

We’d joke that Tyra prattling on about biological horrors is a war crime, but that might be insensitive.

That’s likely a no-no term in Jenna Bush Hager’s family.