Gavin Newsom Takes Steps to Override DA, Release Erik & Lyle Menendez From Prison

Reading Time: 3 minutes

As recently as October, it looked like Erik and Lyle Menendez would soon be released from prison.

In fact, high-profile prison reform advocates like Kim Kardashian had already started celebrating the news.

But the brothers’ fortunes changed when newly elected California DA Nathan Hochman revealed that he had no intention of granting the Menendezes a new trial.

Now, however, it looks as though Erik and Lyle once again have reason to be hopeful. In fact, they might wind up getting released without a resentencing hearing.

Erik Menendez and his brother Lyle listen during a pre-trial hearing, on December 29, 1992 in Los Angeles after the two pleaded innocent in the August 1989 shotgun deaths of their wealthy parents, Jose and Mary Louise Menendez of Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by VINCE BUCCI/AFP via Getty Images)

Governor Gavin Newsom enters the fray

According to a new report from TMZ, California Governor Gavin Newsom has asked the Parole Board to conduct a “risk assessment investigation” of the Menendez brothers.

This is essentially a parole hearing conducted with the intent of determining if the brothers pose an unreasonable risk to public safety.

Given that they were locked up 35 years ago and have reportedly been model prisoners for the entirety of that time, this will probably work out in Erik and Lyle’s favor.

It’s a bold move from Newsom, who is essentially overriding Hochman’s decision on the matter.

Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks to reporters in the spin room following the CNN Presidential Debate between U.S. President Joe Biden and Republican presidential candidate, former U.S. President Donald Trump at the McCamish Pavilion on the Georgia Institute of Technology campus on June 27, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

Hochman expresses doubts about new evidence

The push for a new trial is the result of both renewed public interest in the case — prompted, in part, by Ryan Murphy’s recent Netflix limited series about Erik and Lyle — and new evidence suggesting that the brothers were molested by their father.

The most compelling new development is the emergence of a letter written in 1988 that seems to incriminate Jose Menendez, who — along with wife Kitty — was gunned down by his sons the following year.

But Hochman says he doubts the authenticity of the letter.

Erik Menendez and his brother Lyle are pictured, on August 12, 1991 in Beverly Hills. (Photo by MIKE NELSON/AFP via Getty Images)

“[The letter was] never discussed in any of the two trials,” Hochman said.

“We believe it’s inconceivable … and defies common sense, that if they had evidence that would show that sexual abuse had been communicated not just six years before the events, but nine months before the 1989 killings, then it would have absolutely come out.”

Newsom has already received a clemency petition for Erik and Lyle. So if the parole board decides the brothers have been rehabilitated and pose no danger to the public, then their fate will rest in his hands.

A group of Menendez relatives who have been advocating for the brothers’ release have delayed their press conference that had been scheduled for Wednesday afternoon.

The group is rumored to be waiting to receive some good news before they address the public — and it sounds like they’ll probably get it.

We’ll keep you updated on this developing story as new information becomes available.