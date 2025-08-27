Bryan Arenales Finally Speaks on Amaya Espinal Break-Up

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Bryan Arenales would like your attention for a moment.

Late on Wednesday, the Love Island USA season 7 winner broke his silence after he and Amaya Espinal ended their whirlwind reality television romance.

This marked the first time Bryan spoke out in public about what transpired.

Bryan Arenales and Amaya Espinal of “Love Island” Season 7 on Peacock kiss after a ceremonial pitch before a game between the Kansas City Royals and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park on August 4, 2025 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Brian Fluharty/Getty Images)

“Amaya and I have decided to go our separate ways,” Arenales wrote in an August 27 Instagram Story. “Unfortunately, we were not on the same page, and that is OK. We both gained clarity that we are on different paths right now. I am thankful for the time we have spent together, and I wish her nothing but the best moving forward.”

Does the 28-year old have any regrets? Nope!

“I am thankful for the time we have spent together,” he said. “And I wish her nothing but the best moving forward.”

Amaya Espinal attends the BATTLEFIELD 6 reveal celebration hosted by Electronic Arts and Battlefield Studios at Sunset Room Hollywood on July 31, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for EA Entertainment)

Fans first started speculating that these two may have called it quits after the pair unfollowed each other on Instagram just hours before the season seven reunion premiered on August 25.

That’s always a tell these days, you know?

Shortly after, during the pre-taped special, Arenales cleared up cheating rumors that were prompted by a video of him appearing to party with other women.

“They’re trying to just throw any hate my way,” he said during the reunion episode. “And within the cheating video, the hosting — I got paid to be there. I used to bartend back in the day. I had a lapse of judgment, and we’ve talked about it.”

Earlier today, meanwhile, Espinal also confirmed the break-up.

(Photo by Brian Fluharty/Getty Images)

“Bryan and I are no longer together,” the 25-year-old wrote on Instagram Stories, adding:

“After leaving the villa, it became very clear that we were on two different journeys. Our visions didn’t align and relationships are supposed to be a team sport. You don’t have to drink the whole sea to know it’s salty.”

Sounds profound. And mostly amicable.

“I truly wish him the best,” Espinal emphasized online.