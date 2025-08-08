Kristi Noem GOES OFF on South Park for Latest Episode Mockery

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Kristi Noem didn’t watch the latest episode of South Park.

But the Homeland Security Secretary sure has a lot to say about it.

For those who missed it, the Comedy Central comedy aired its second installment of Season 27 this week… and it featured an animated version of Noem heading up a group of new ICE recruits — including South Park Elementary counselor Mr. Mackey.

U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem speaks with a reporter on her plane while en route from Quito, Ecuador to Joint Base Andrews, Maryland n July 31, 2025. (Photo by Alex Brandon-Pool/Getty Images)

This tactical unit raids a performance of “Dora the Explorer Live!” with the directive to “take these bad hombres down.”

Then, after a reminder that there are “many Latinos in heaven,” Noem, Mackey and ICE raid there, as well. Yes. They raid heaven.

“Remember, only detain the brown ones,” Noem barks out as angels scramble to evade detention. “If it’s brown, it goes down!”

Noem is also portrayed as someone heavily invested in her looks, with a whole glam team prepping her hair and makeup and with her made-up face melting off at one point.

(Comedy Central)

Perhaps most hilarious and tragic and memorable, the South Park episode featured Noem shooting puppies, including Superman’s Krypto dog, because the cabinet member previously admitted in her memoir to killing her own family pet due to it being “untrainable.”

She also referred to this murdered canine as “less than worthless.”

During an appearance on Glenn Beck’s podcast this week, Noem didn’t address the whole animal homicide part of the show’s mockery.

Instead, she said on air:

“It never ends, but it’s so lazy to constantly make fun of women for how they look. It’s always the liberals and the extremists who do that. If they wanted to criticize my job, go ahead and do that, but clearly they can’t, [so] they just pick something petty like that.”

Kristi Noem speaks netx to Ecuador’s Minister of Interior John Reimberg (out of frame) as they deliver a press briefing at the Carondelet Presidential Palace in Quito, on July 31, 2025. (Photo by Rodrigo BUENDIA / POOL / AFP) (Photo by RODRIGO BUENDIA/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Noem did confess to not actually seeing any of her portrayal because she was busy “going over budget numbers and stuff.”

She’s extremely busy, you see.

On the Season 27 premiere of South Park, the show skewered President Donald Trump, implying he was friends with Satan and that he had a micropenis.

“The Left’s hypocrisy truly has no end — for years they have come after South Park for what they labeled as ‘offense’ content, but suddenly they are praising the show,” White House spokesperson Taylor Rogers previously said in a statement.

“Just like the creators of South Park, the Left has no authentic or original content, which is why their popularity continues to hit record lows.”