Brandon Blackstock Mourned by Pregnant Daughter in Tribute Revealing Final …

When Brandon Blackstock passed away, he left behind a number of loved ones — including his 23-year-old daughter.

Savannah is mourning her late father.

She is also pregnant.

While grieving her dad, she is also sharing the “gift” that he gave her alongside his passing.

Brandon Blackstock and recording artist Kelly Clarkson attend the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Garden on January 28, 2018. (Photo Credit: Christopher Polk/Getty Images for NARAS)

Savannah Blackstock Lee is mourning her father

On Tuesday, August 19, Savannah Blackstock Lee, daughter of Brandon Blackstock, took to her Instagram page to share a heart-shattering tribute.

“My daddy never fell short of making my dreams come true,” she began.

“No matter how high or how far, he made a way.”

Savannah gushed: “Not only did he make my dreams come true, he chased them with me.”

“Worldwide he was there, my biggest cheerleader,” Savannah characterized her late father. “He is my best friend, my voice of reason, and my favorite phone call every day.”

She continued: “Over the past 6 months my dad gifted me a new avenue of our relationship, and that was a relationship centered in Jesus. He always loved the Lord, but 6 months ago he sought the Lord.”

Savannah went on to characterize how, perhaps anticipating the end of his life, her father had doubled down upon his Christian beliefs.

“He was hungry for the word and we did it together.”

Brandon Blackstock and Kelly Clarkson attend the 25th Annual Critics’ Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 12, 2020. (Photo Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

What ‘gift’ did Brandon Blackstock give his 23-year-old daughter?

“He’s gifted me more than I could’ve asked for and deserved throughout my life,” Savannah continued of father Brandon Blackstock.

“But 12 days ago,” she continued, “he blessed me the most valuable gift I could’ve asked for.”

No, this was not a gauche reference to some sort of financial inheritance upon his passing.

Rather, Savannah explained, she possesses:

“The gift of knowing where he is today, in Heaven with our Savior.”

Seth Blackstock, Remington Alexander Blackstock, Savannah Blackstock, Kelly Clarkson, River Rose Blackstock, and Brandon Blackstock attend STX Films World Premiere of “UglyDolls” at Regal Cinemas L.A. Live on April 27, 2019. (Photo Credit: Rich Fury/Getty Images)

“I lost a piece of my heart and my favorite Cowboy, but Heaven gained an angel,” Savannah wrote in her caption.

“I’m so thankful for the time I did have,” she expressed, “and I can’t wait for eternity.”

Savannah concluded: “I love you daddy and I will miss you indefinitely. Enjoy your ranch up there, God designed it with your heart’s desires in mind.”

Brandon Blackstock and singer/songwriter Kelly Clarkson attend Muhammad Ali’s Celebrity Fight Night XXI at the JW Marriott Phoenix Desert Ridge Resort & Spa on March 28, 2015. (Photo Credit: Michael Buckner/Getty Images for Celebrity Fight Night)

Make no mistake: she misses her late father

Not all Christians agree on heaven — the Christian afterlife. But it is a widespread belief within the religion that adherents will reunite after death.

It has also, historically, been one of the faith’s major selling points.

Whether Brandon Blackstock delved into this aspect of his religious beliefs for his own sake, his daughter’s, or both, it’s clear that he has brought a measure of comfort to Savannah despite this loss.

Obviously, she is still grieving. But she is mourning her father within the context of her theological beliefs, like countless millions of others do.